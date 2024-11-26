Great Learning Sees 43% Increase in Job Postings on GL Excelerate as Hiring Picks Up in India

November 26, 2024 – Bengaluru, India:Great Learning,a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training saw a solid 43% increase in job postings on its career support platform, GL Excelerate during the second quarter of FY25. The platform effectively connects recruiters with top-tier talent across key sectors such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Cloud Computing, and Management.



Surge in Demand for Fresh Graduates with Entry-Level Roles Accounting for 59% of Job Postings

After a year-long lull, the tech sector is rebounding with a renewed focus on hiring fresh graduates. In the first half of FY25, job postings for entry-level and early-career roles (0-3 years of experience) made up 59.2% of all listings on GL Excelerate , while mid-level roles (3-7 years) accounted for 35.3%. This demand for freshers and early-career professionals is particularly strong in the IT/ITES, BFSI, data analytics, and consulting sectors.

Data and Tech Roles Dominate the Market

Data and tech roles dominate the hiring landscape, accounting for 67% of all job postings on GL Excelerate . Excelerate . This trend underscores the increasing reliance on AI and technical expertise, with most hiring concentrated in the IT sector. According to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report, the IT sector has experienced a notable 18% year-over-year growth, with AI/ML roles surging by 31%. The most sought-after positions include Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Data Engineer, and Business Analyst—essential roles that drive data-driven decision-making and digital innovation. For job seekers, this serves as a clear signal to focus on acquiring skills in high-growth areas like AI and data analytics, enhancing employability and positioning themselves to meet the rising demand for specialized talent.

Metro Cities Maintain Hiring Momentum

Traditional tech hubs continue to attract a significant share of job opportunities. Cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai remain prime locations for companies hiring through GL Excelerate . This trend aligns with findings from the recent Naukri Jobspeak Report, emphasizing that metro cities are vital for tech professionals seeking diverse opportunities and career advancement.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder of Great Learning , added, “As India solidifies its position as a global tech hub, the demand for skilled professionals in data-driven roles is on the rise. The trends observed on our platform, GL Excelerate , reflect the industry-wide shift towards data-driven decision-making across key sectors. The rapid growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) further emphasizes the need for fresh talent and ongoing upskilling in areas like data analytics, machine learning , cloud technologies, and cybersecurity. To stay competitive, job seekers must prioritize acquiring these in-demand skills, which are critical for driving innovation and digital transformation in both metro cities and emerging tech hubs across India .”