Grip Invest launches ‘unspoken’ to spark honest money conversations between Generations

New Delhi, 5th December 2024 | Grip Invest announces the launch of ‘unspoken’ – an engaging video series designed to break the generational awkwardness surrounding money-related conversations in families. Featuring five pairs of millennials and their parents, the series captures raw, unscripted discussions on this often ‘taboo’ topic, blending light-hearted moments with wholesome authenticity.

With heartfelt storytelling, Unspoken redefines marketing by igniting essential conversations about money across generations. While money is a central topic in middle-class households, sensitive conversations around it are often avoided. Parents shield their children from financial realities by downplaying struggles, hiding debts, or making sacrifices quietly to ensure their children’s dreams are fulfilled. Meanwhile, children hesitate to ask questions, fearing they might seem ungrateful or intrusive. Over time, this silence deepens into a gap, straining trust, understanding, and relationships within families.

“At its heart, ‘unspoken’ is about breaking barriers,” says Ved Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Grip Invest. “It is an endeavour to recalibrate financial transparency between generations, and in doing so, build trust. We wanted to create a series that doesn’t just resonate with people but motivates them to reflect, act, and strengthen their relationships by starting those difficult conversations about money.”

‘unspoken’ is more than just a series of unscripted conversations; it’s a bridge between the old-world values of financial security and the modern-day ethos of independence and risk-taking. For many millennials, financial independence comes with tension—balancing their desire for autonomy with their parents’ traditional mindset. Grip Invest’s ‘unspoken’ peels back these layers, offering an intimate glimpse into the struggles and aspirations that define financial relationships within families.

‘unspoken’ goes beyond traditional campaigns, evolving into a cultural movement that invites families to initiate meaningful conversations about money and build trust & transparency.