GSC successfully runs its 2nd Edition of GM Half Marathon with over 4000 Plus registrations

Mumbai, January 2024: GM Modular, India’s leading electrical solutions manufacturer for modern living, recently conducted the GM Half marathon in collaboration with Goregaon Sports Club. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 4000 registrations, making it a huge success. Participants from all walks of life came together to showcase their passion for running and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The GM Modular Half Marathon offered a variety of categories catering to all age groups and fitness levels, making it a welcoming event for people of all backgrounds. All the participants had the option to choose from categories. such as (5 km), (10km) and the ultimate half marathon (21.09km), allowing everyone to participate at their own pace. This allowed individuals to set personal goals and challenge themselves. in a supportive and inclusive environment. Participants ranging from professional athletes to first-time runners started the marathon at 4:30 a.m. with Zumba and stretching exercises. At the end of the event, all the winners were rewarded with a cash prize.

Shri Deepak Ghosh, Dy, Chief Fire Officer, kicked off the event by flagging off the first race. Throughout the event, there were water stations and medical aid available to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants. The GM Half Marathon not only encouraged fitness and physical activity but also promoted community engagement and companionship among the participants. It has also helped runners burn over 2.8 million calories, which is one step towards leading a healthier lifestyle.

Commenting on the same, Mr Jayanth Jain, CEO, GM Modular, says, ” GM Half Marathon was a tremendous success, with the large number of participants and a great atmosphere of support and encouragement. It was inspiring to see people come together for this event and showcase their determination and resilience. The event gave a platform for professional athletes to demonstrate their skills and compete at an elite level, adding excitement and competitiveness to the general environment of the marathon.”

The marathon fostered running as one of the most important aspects of living a healthy and better lifestyle. It motivated people to prioritise their health by including running into their everyday routines. Participants learnt about the multiple physical and mental benefits of running via varied exercises and interesting talks, establishing a community dedicated to a better and more meaningful living.

Mr. Vinay Jain, President of Goregaon Sports Complex said, “The GM Half Marathon 2nd Edition was set to be even bigger and better than the first. We got incredible support from participants, and we were thrilled to present all runners with a wonderful experience. This event seeked to build a sense of community, and made it more than not just a race but also a chance to give back to society.”

Goregaon Sports Club has partnered with a variety of organisations to host cultural and social activities. This initiative seeks to bridge the generational divide and develop a sense of unity and understanding among varied cultures.

This event marked another successful milestone for the organisers and left a lasting impact on the city’s running community.