Mumbai, March 19, 2024: Gulf Oil Lubricants India, a leading player in the Indian lubricant industry, is thrilled to announce its innovative campaign for this T20 season, titled “Gulf Unstoppable Army”. In a groundbreaking move, Gulf Oil has decided not to feature Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players in its advertisements this season. Instead, the brand has launched an announcer film on digital platforms to highlight this novel approach, empowering CSK’s passionate fan base to create the advertisements, thereby giving the players more time to train and aim for their 6th title.

The campaign’s launch was made by a revealing behind-the-scenes film, offering a glimpse into this innovative approach. Picture a bustling set, filled with anticipation. As CSK’s beloved players, led by MS Dhoni, step onto the scene, there is a palpable energy. Yet, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, unveils a different agenda – one centered around giving the players the space they need to excel. “This season, Gulf is giving you the gift of time,” he declares, stressing the importance of their undivided attention on the game.

Kashi Viswanath, CEO of CSK, underscores the significance of this decision, providing the players with an opportunity to refine their skills. The film concludes with a call to action for fans, inviting them to join the #GulfUnstoppableArmy by creating their own Gulf ads, highlighting the brand’s commitment to both the team and its loyal supporters.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, commented, “This year, we are taking a fresh approach by celebrating the true spirit of cricket and its passionate fans. The Gulf Unstoppable Army campaign is a tribute to the unwavering support and passion of the CSK fan base. We believe that by giving our beloved CSK players the gift of time, we are not only supporting their quest for another title but also engaging the fans in an unprecedented way, making them an integral part of our journey.” Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative West adds, “The T20 season is that challenging phase of advertising where you’ll have to & must do something disruptive and good to get noticed. That’s what our attempt has been this time with the idea of not using CSK players for Gulf Ads. Instead giving back the time to practice and hopefully emerge as Champions for the 6th time. Now you must be wondering who’ll be making ads for us. Fans will. Something super interesting is coming soon.”

The Gulf Unstoppable Army campaign is a unique initiative that fosters a deeper connection between the brand, the fans, and the team. Leveraging digital platforms for the campaign’s launch and subsequent fan-generated content, Gulf aims to create a cohesive and engaging narrative that celebrates the spirit of cricket and its supporters. While primarily digital, the campaign will also extend its reach to TV and outdoor, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement.