Habitat for Humanity India and LG Electronics India Handover ‘Let’s Build a House’ Project

Pune, 15 February 2024: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation in collaboration with LG Electronics India, has successfully completed the construction of 18 homes and 40 household sanitation units in Khed block, Pune district, Maharashtra with an aim to address the pressing need for safe and decent housing. The homes and sanitation units were handed over to the families in the presence of Ms. Neeta Linz, General Manager Brand Marketing, LG Electronics India, Vishal Shinde, Block Development Officer, Khed, Habitat India staff and the homeowners.
This initiative is part of a holistic housing and sanitation project titled ’Let’s Build a House’ wherein Habitat India is building 34 new homes and 80 household sanitation units for marginalised families in Pune (Maharashtra) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) in partnership with LG Electronics India.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India said, “The impact of this project is profound. It has empowered 18 families to own safe and decent homes, comprising a living room, kitchen, and toilet facilities while also providing hygienic sanitation units to 40 families. This initiative stands as a testament to Habitat for Humanity India’s unwavering commitment to building homes, communities, and hope.”
“While celebrating this significant milestone in Maharashtra, we are also excited to share that our impactful work extends to the people of Uttar Pradesh, where 16 new homes and 40 sanitation units are nearing completion. This underscores our dedication to transforming communities, one home at a time.” he further added.
Ms. Neeta Linz, General Manager Brand Marketing, LG Electronics India said, “We are thrilled to be part of this transformative initiative by Habitat for Humanity India. LG Electronics India is proud to build not just homes, but sustainable and inclusive communities. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, and through this partnership, we aim to enhance the quality of living for these families. As we celebrate this accomplishment in Maharashtra, we look forward to the upcoming handover where we will dedicate 40 sanitation units and 16 new homes in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) to the families, emphasizing our vision of making life good for everyone.”