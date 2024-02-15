Habitat for Humanity India and LG Electronics India Handover ‘Let’s Build a House’ Project

Pune, 15 February 2024: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation in collaboration with LG Electronics India, has successfully completed the construction of 18 homes and 40 household sanitation units in Khed block, Pune district, Maharashtra with an aim to address the pressing need for safe and decent housing. The homes and sanitation units were handed over to the families in the presence of Ms. Neeta Linz, General Manager Brand Marketing, LG Electronics India, Vishal Shinde, Block Development Officer, Khed, Habitat India staff and the homeowners.

This initiative is part of a holistic housing and sanitation project titled ’Let’s Build a House’ wherein Habitat India is building 34 new homes and 80 household sanitation units for marginalised families in Pune (Maharashtra) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) in partnership with LG Electronics India.