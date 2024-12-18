Hafele Launches Innovative Anamorphic Billboard Featuring Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar

Hafele, a global leader in interior solutions, has launched an innovative anamorphic billboard featuring cricket icon and brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, taking its B2C marketing to new heights. This dynamic and creative campaign brings together product innovation and cutting-edge media to showcase Sachin in his kitchen, powered by Hafele’s premium solutions.

The billboard serves as a powerful means to communicate Hafele’s purpose of ‘Maximising the Value of Space. Together’ highlighting the brand’s commitment to offering exceptional home solutions. By fusing technology and design, the campaign enhances consumer engagement, presenting Hafele’s home and lifestyle products as a must-have, especially during the gifting season.

Ms. Shweta Rangra, Head of Marketing, Hafele India, commented, “Partnering with Sachin Tendulkar reinforces our dedication to delivering premium products that truly enhance the living experience. This collaboration highlights Hafele’s forward-thinking approach, blending innovative products with creative marketing. Through this campaign, Hafele strengthens its brand presence and connects with the Indian audience, bringing its vision of transforming everyday spaces to life in a new, engaging way.”

The anamorphic billboard is strategically launched during the wedding and holiday seasons, ensuring that Hafele stays top-of-mind for consumers seeking premium gifts. The collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar enhances Hafele’s presence, positioning it as an aspirational brand that resonates with Indian consumers.