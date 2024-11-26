Haldiram’s Opens New Landmark Outlet at SKA Arcadia in Wave City

SKA Arcadia, a prime commercial development in the heart of Wave City, announced its association with Haldiram’s, one of India’s most beloved dining and snacking brands. The store will acquire a massive 12,000 sq. ft. area and offer a delightful dining experience to visitors.

Haldiram’s marks the first addition in a long line of legacy brands joining SKA Arcadia and brings its first outlet to Wave City and the surrounding area. This collaboration is a significant milestone in SKA Arcadia’s journey to establish itself as the leading commercial hub in Wave City, offering a premium retail experience to the community.

Commenting on this association, Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, says, “We are thrilled to associate with Haldiram’s and bring their legacy of exceptional dining and snacking to Wave City. This collaboration underscores our vision of transforming SKA Arcadia into a vibrant commercial destination that offers world-class community experiences. Haldiram’s presence will elevate the retail ecosystem here and set a benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction in the region.”

Haldiram’s is set to join an impressive lineup of renowned brands at SKA Arcadia, positioning the development as a future central retail hub in Wave City. With a carefully curated portfolio of upcoming names such as Moti Mahal Delux, Karim’s, Giani’s, WOW Momo, Rolls King, Chicago Pizza, WOW China, Mission Momo, Amritsari Express, Nagpal’s, IMLY, Rolls Ville, Chai Thela, Berry Brothers, Chinese Wok, and more, SKA Arcadia is set to redefine the commercial landscape of the area. This association underscores SKA Arcadia’s vision of creating a landmark retail and lifestyle destination, fostering a dynamic and engaging space for businesses and consumers in the near future.