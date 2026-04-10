Harivansh Renominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 10 (BNP): Droupadi Murmu has nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha, marking his return to the Upper House shortly after his previous term came to an end.

Harivansh’s earlier tenure in the Rajya Sabha concluded on April 9. His fresh nomination fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Ranjan Gogoi, who had been serving as a nominated member.

A seasoned parliamentarian and current Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh is widely regarded for his experience in legislative proceedings and parliamentary affairs. His re-entry is expected to bring continuity and stability to the functioning of the House.

The move also underscores the importance of experienced voices in the Upper House, especially at a time when legislative debates continue to play a crucial role in shaping policy and governance.