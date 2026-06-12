Haryana Appoints Usha Priyadarshini as Women’s Commission Chairperson, Meena Parmar as Vice-Chairperson

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has appointed Usha Priyadarshini as the Chairperson and Meena Parmar as the Vice-Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women.

The appointments are expected to strengthen the Commission’s efforts towards safeguarding women’s rights, addressing gender-related issues, and promoting the welfare and empowerment of women across the state.

The Haryana State Commission for Women plays a crucial role in reviewing safeguards provided for women under various laws, addressing grievances, recommending policy measures, and creating awareness about issues affecting women. The Commission also works closely with government departments and stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the status of women.

Officials expressed confidence that the newly appointed Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson will contribute significantly to advancing the Commission’s mandate and enhancing support mechanisms for women in Haryana.

The appointments reflect the state’s continued commitment to promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and inclusive social development.