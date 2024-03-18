HCL Cyclothon 2024 at Gaur City Mall Sets New Records with 100% Increase in Participation

Noida: The latest edition of the HCL Cyclothon, showcased an unprecedented turnout, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for cycling and community engagement in Delhi NCR. Organized by HCL with Gaurs Group as their venue partner, this year’s event saw a substantial increase in participants compared to previous years, highlighting a burgeoning interest in health and wellness initiatives in the region.

DCP IPS Preeti Yadav (Women’s Safety and Traffic, Gautam Buddh Nagar), DCP Anil Yadav (Traffic), and Akanksha Rana, CDO of Aligarh flagged off the races which included three categories: 55 km for professionals, 27 km for amateurs, and 10 km for fun riders. With over 2000 enthusiastic cyclists taking part, the event showcased the growing enthusiasm for cycling and healthy living in the region.

Sharing his views on the Cyclothon, Mr. Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group, expressed, “HCL chose Gaur City Mall as the venue partner due to its strategic location and robust infrastructure. We provided seamless registration processes and top-notch facilities, ensuring a smooth event execution. With ample space and wide roads around the mall, combined with multilevel car parking, we ensured smooth traffic management and a hassle-free experience for all participants. Our dedicated security and operations teams collaborated effectively with HCL to ensure the event’s success.” “The unity displayed by participants is truly inspiring, and we take pride in supporting initiatives that benefit the community,” he added. Further reflecting on the success of the event, Sundar Mahalingam, President of Strategy at HCL Corporation and a participant in the Amateur (27 KM) category, said, “At HCL, we are thrilled by the overwhelming response and success of this year’s HCL Cyclothon, with a significant increase of more than 100% in participants from 2023. This growth is a testament to HCL’s belief in multiplying the potential of individuals through collaboration and a shared purpose. We are proud to support an initiative that promotes not only physical well-being but also a sense of community and healthy competition.”

The event, which trended across social media platforms, featured not only cycling races but also yoga sessions, further emphasizing the holistic approach towards well-being.

Gaursons India, known for its commitment to providing amenities promoting fitness in its township projects, reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a healthier and greener environment in Noida.