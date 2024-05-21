Indore, 21st May, 2024: To enhance the squash ecosystem in India, HCL, a leading global conglomerate, along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) begins its multicity Indian Squash Tour with the first set of tournaments to be played in Indore. This tour, as part of HCL’s revamped Squash Podium Program, aims to provide Indian players an opportunity to compete against the world’s best on their home turf and gain international ranking points. HCL Indian Junior Open & HCL Squash Tour – Indore Leg will be held at the prestigious Daly College, Indore from May 22 to May 25.

More than 48 players to feature in the HCL Squash Tour and more than 400 players to compete in the Indian Junior Open. These players are participating from countries like the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Kuwait and India to enhance their international rankings. The prize money for the PSA Tournament .

The HCL Indian Junior Open and HCL Squash Tour will culminate with the prize distribution ceremony on May 27th and May 26th respectively, graced by the esteemed chief guest, His Highness Maharaja Vikram Singh Puar of Dewas Sr.

Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand at HCL said, “This upcoming HCL Squash Tour aligns with our commitment to fostering sporting excellence and nurturing squash talent. By increasing the number of world-ranking players from India and conducting international events that meet global standards, we aim to elevate Squash as a niche sport. As a part of our revamped HCL Squash Podium Program, four more PSA tournaments, along with Indian Junior Open, will be organised in cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Goa. We look forward to an exciting and successful tournament that will inspire the next generation of squash champions and wish all the players the very best.” Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) said, “I am thrilled to announce the exciting HCL Indian Junior Open & HCL Squash Tour. This tournament in Indore is introduced to help our players enhance their game and encourage global-level competition, to make India a force to be reckoned with on the worldwide stage. During the event, I look forward to watching some exciting matches over the next six days and I wish all the players the very best of luck”.

In recent years, the squash facilities in Indore have undergone remarkable enhancements. Indore has been a rising star in the sport of squash in the middle part of our country with Daly College leading the baton by continuously hosting the prestigious squash tournaments. In recent times, Daly College had hosted Sub-Junior & Junior Nationals in the year 2023 successfully. The hosting of events like the HCL Indian Junior Open & HCL Squash Tour signifies a pivotal moment, highlighting the city’s influence within the squash community. With premier tournaments now finding a home in Indore, it underscores the city’s ascent as a focal point for squash development and competition in India.