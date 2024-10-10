HDFC Bank to Divest Stake in HDFC Edu Services

Mumbai, October 10, 2024: The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank has approved sale of 100 per cent stake in HDFC Edu to Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited, an HCL Group Company.

This proposed divestment is pursuant to the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) following the merger of erstwhile HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank Limited in July 2023.

Commitment to Quality Education Continues

HDFC Edu was established with a vision and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on school systems nationwide through its professional services and support.

The proposed divestment of HDFC Bank’s shareholding in HDFC Edu will not change or shift HDFC Edu’s commitment to enhancing quality school education. HDFC Edu will continue to work on its mission under the ownership of HCL Group. HCL Group is known for its strategic investments, innovation, and an experienced leadership team consistently delivering outstanding educational outcomes. Its founder, Mr Shiv Nadar is a philanthropist who established the Shiv Nadar Foundation that runs VidyaGyan Schools, Shiv Nadar Schools and Shiv Nadar Universities. Over the years, these institutions have established a reputation for innovation, quality education, and excellence. HCL Group’s reputation and principles align with the vision and mandate under which erstwhile HDFC Ltd set up HDFC Edu.