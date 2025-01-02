HDFC Mutual Fund Opens 25 New Branches to Strengthen Financial Inclusion

Mumbai, 02nd January, 2025 – HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading mutual fund houses, has inaugurated 25 new branches across various regions in India. This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach and make investing in mutual funds more accessible in the country. These new Branches i.e. Business Centres will be opened in Bharatpur, Bhusaval, Varachha, Bopal, Wakad, Chittorgarh, Jalna, Azamgarh, Purnea, Sitapur, Basti, Arrah, Badlapur, Kashipur, Ferozepur, Barasat, Berhampore (Murshidabad), Bolpur, Kollam, Khammam, Hosur, Hassan, Nagercoil, Vizianagaram, and Thanjavur.

The new branches positions HDFC AMC as one of the most accessible wealth creators in the country and underscores the company’s mission – To be the wealth creator for every Indian. This expansion increases HDFC Mutual Fund’s network to over 250 branches nationwide, bringing financial solutions closer to people in both urban and semi-urban areas. By opening branches in smaller cities and emerging economic hubs, the company aims to provide financial literacy and services to underserved markets. This initiative aligns seamlessly with SEBI’s initiative of promoting financial inclusivity across India.