Heartathon: A Run for a Healthy Heart

Bengaluru, September 27, 2024 – In observance of World Heart Day on September 29, 2024, Aster RV Hospital JP Nagar Bangalore is organizing a unique marathon event called “Heartathon.” This event aims to raise awareness about heart health, its ailments, and the importance of prioritizing cardiovascular well-being; our chance to combine fitness, fun, and learning, all while supporting a vital cause. The proceeds of the event will be utilized for free heart surgeries of children from economically weaker sections of the society.

Heart health is a critical aspect of overall well-being. By participating in the Heartathon, individuals can demonstrate their commitment to their cardiovascular health and contribute to a broader awareness of heart disease prevention. It’s essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and avoiding unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Dr. Divakar Bhat, Consultant – CTVS Surgery, Aster RV Hospital said “The Heartathon will feature a 7.2-mile (11.6 km) run, symbolizing a healthy heart rate. Participants will have the opportunity to run alongside doctors from Aster RV Hospital, learning about heart health facts along the way. The event will be held on a flat running track around the hospital, and while personal bests are not the primary focus, completing the run in 72 minutes or 36 minutes will be rewarded with special surprises.”

Why Should You Register?

Firstly, the Marathon is open to people from all walks of life. By participating in the Marathon and making a registration amount, they will be contributing for the cause of providing aid to the heart surgeries of the needy.

Empower Heart and Mind: Running is one of the best ways to improve cardiovascular fitness, reduce stress, and boost overall well-being. By participating in the Heart athon, we are not just taking care of our physical health but also enhancing our mental strength. It’s a perfect blend of exercise and education, designed to leave us feel energetic and informed.

Unique and Fun Distances Challenge ourself with our 7.2 mile (11.6 km) run, symbolizing a healthy heart rate (72 beats /min) or opt for the 3.6 mile (5.8 km) lighter option. Whether we aim for a new personal best or just look to enjoy a healthy run, there’s a distance for everyone.

Special Rewards and Keepsakes Complete the run in target times—7.2 miles in 72 minutes or 3.6 miles in 36 minutes will earn a surprise reward! Every finisher will receive a unique heart-shaped finisher’s medal, a symbol of commitment to heart health that can be cherished for years to come. The event T-shirt isn’t just a great memento; it’s a badge of honor that shows you’ve taken steps to improve your health.

Educational and Engaging Along the route: Runners will find educational stations with tips and facts about heart health, providing a unique learning experience as they run. Plus, with senior doctors and expert mentors like Dr. Divakar Bhat, Dr. Venkatesh S, and Dr. VeerendraSandur on board, there’ll be access to top-notch medical advice and support.

Healthy and Tasty Refreshments after the run that’s as rewarding as the race itself will be provided. It’s a chance to refuel, relax, and socialize with fellow runners and health enthusiasts, share stories, exchange tips, and enjoy the sense of community that the Heart athon fosters.