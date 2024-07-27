Heidi Zorian Named P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for July 2024

Sarasota, FL, July 27, 2024 –Heidi Zorian of Sarasota, Florida, has been named a P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in marketing and the nutrition/wellness industry.

About Heidi Zorian

Heidi Zorian is a sales representative at Pure Home 365. Located in Sarasota, Florida, the company provides practical solutions to enhance healthy lifestyles, offering products such as advanced water filtration systems, air purifiers, and health and wellness products.

With her background in marketing and business, Zorian plays a key role in promoting Pure Home 365’s products and services to customers seeking to improve their health and well-being through clean water and air. Zorian is also committed to her own health and wellness journey, living with MS and focusing on staying strong and healthy through mental and physical well-being.

Heidi earned a B.S. in marketing and business from Arizona State University in 1994.