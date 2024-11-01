Hexnode Appoints Keith O’Leary as Enterprise Sales Director for ASEAN Region

Mumbai, November 1, 2024: Ms. Praveena Rai has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX). Her appointment was approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August 2024. Prior to joining MCX, Ms. Rai was with NPCI (National Payment Corporation of India) as the Chief Operating Officer where she has been instrumental in creating and executing the strategy for business, products, marketing, technology and operational delivery, towards the growth of digital payments.

With over 30 years of diverse experience, she brings a wealth of expertise to her role. She previously held senior level positions including at Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as Asia PAC Regional Head for Payments, at Citigroup Global Service Ltd. and at Kotak Mahindra Bank across retail and corporate banking.

Ms. Rai holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication from the College of Engineering, Guindy and is a postgraduate from IIM, Ahmedabad.