Hibiscus Monkey Reinforces Its Design-First Philosophy with ‘The Tin Edit,’ Celebrating the Story Behind Its Iconic Packaging

July 21: Inspired by the founders’ childhood memories and brought to life through signature hand-illustrated artwork, The Tin Edit transforms packaging into an extension of the brand’s identity, proving that great design can preserve stories as much as products.

Hibiscus Monkey, India’s first dedicated body specialist brand renowned for its distinctive visual identity and hand-illustrated packaging, unveils The Tin Edit, a collectible edition of its very first product, HM Love Scalp & Hair Oil. More than a new package, The Tin Edit is a tribute to the vessel that inspired the brand itself, recreating the tin the founders’ grandmother once kept on her bathroom shelf and turning a cherished family memory into a collectible design object.

Since its inception in 2021, Hibiscus Monkey has built a reputation for treating packaging as an integral part of the consumer experience. Every product carries bespoke hand-illustrated artwork rooted in Indian visual culture, making the brand instantly recognisable in a category often dominated by restrained, minimalist aesthetics.

The Tin Edit continues that philosophy. It houses the same HM Love Scalp & Hair Oil, made with fresh hibiscus flowers, in the same 100 ml size and at the same price as the original glass bottle. The only thing that changes is the vessel, making the launch a celebration of storytelling through design rather than a product reformulation.

Long before Hibiscus Monkey became a brand, it was a Sunday morning ritual. The founders’ grandmother would hand-pick fresh hibiscus flowers from her garden, prepare her signature hair oil and massage it into her granddaughters’ scalps from a familiar tin that sat on her bathroom shelf. Years later, that same ritual became the inspiration behind HM Love, the brand’s first-ever product, and today, the memory comes full circle with The Tin Edit.

The collectible exists alongside the original glass bottle, which remains an integral part of the portfolio. Instead of replacing an existing product, The Tin Edit offers consumers an opportunity to own a piece of the story that inspired the brand’s beginning.

“This tin sat on our nani’s shelf for as long as we can remember. To hold one again, filled with the same scalp oil, is a deeply personal moment in building this brand. That is how Hibiscus Monkey has always worked. We take our own lived experiences and make them alive again through the brand,” says Naina, Co-founder, Hibiscus Monkey.

Packaging has always been one of Hibiscus Monkey’s strongest brand assets. From its iconic Diwali shipping box that transformed into a fully playable Ludo board to the innovative spray bottle of its Velvet Spray In-Shower Body Moisturiser that reimagined how consumers moisturise, the brand has consistently created packaging designed to be remembered, shared and kept.

Every illustration across Hibiscus Monkey’s portfolio is created in-house, carrying the same rich visual language across products, campaigns, photography and digital storytelling. Rather than borrowing from Western minimalism, the brand embraces colour, ornamentation and nostalgia, creating an identity that feels distinctly Indian and unmistakably its own.

“We have always believed Indian body care deserves colour and detail, not less of it. Every product we make carries our own hand-illustrated artwork, and this tin is no different,” says Mona, Co-founder, Hibiscus Monkey. “Our visual identity is rooted in India, but it belongs to no one else. It comes from our own home, our own family, our own eye for colour. That is what makes it ours, and it is what makes The Tin Edit personal in a way packaging rarely gets to be,” adds Roshni, Co-founder, Hibiscus Monkey.

With The Tin Edit, Hibiscus Monkey once again demonstrates that packaging can be more than a container. It can become an emotional touchpoint, a collector’s keepsake and an enduring extension of a brand’s identity.