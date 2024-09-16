HID Signo Readers Line Expands to Further Meet Physical Access Control Needs

Bengaluru, September 16, 2024 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, announces the expansion of its signature line of Signo™ Readers to include models that meet varying customer needs – from harsh conditions and stylistic preferences to streamlined, economical requirements.

The latest Signo models include:

● Signo Readers available in white – provide a very clean, minimalist, and modern look, offering architects, designers, and anyone looking to blend their access control readers into new environments with a bright and neutral aesthetic.

● Signo Mechanical Keypad Readers – provide a high-performance, reliable option for harsh environments, ideal for use cases where cold and wet weather conditions require gloved hands or when users may have low visibility. They also provide an option when there is a preference or specification for a traditional mechanical device.

● Signo Express – distills the essential capabilities from the Signo line to deliver a simplified and cost-effective solution for secure physical access control.

“Signo Readers are designed with versatility in mind to satisfy the increasing demand for customisation,” says Cristian Cotiga, VP of Product Management for Physical Access Control Systems at HID. “These latest models provide customers even more ways to meet their unique and evolving security needs.”

Helping Organisations Meet Dynamic Security Needs

HID Signo Readers feature a sleek, upscale design and deliver innovative features to help keep organisations secure, including:

● Highly versatile — Support for the widest range of credential technologies, including HID Mobile Access via native Bluetooth and near field communication (NFC) capability. Also features Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to support credentials in the Apple Wallet, and support for mobile credentials in Google Wallet.

● Enhanced performance — Secure storage, plus a surface detection feature that enables the reader to automatically recalibrate and optimize read range performance.

● Connected to the future — Out-of-the-box support for Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) for secure bidirectional communication. Each reader is also designed to be connected and managed remotely without “sneakernet” or the need to be physically touched.