HIMTEX, IPEC, and ECO Sustain Expo, three simultaneous expos inaugurated at Hitex

Hyderabad, August 16, 2024…. Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Ltd (HITEX) is organizing three expos HIMTEX, IPEC, and ECO Sustain Expo simultaneously at Hitex from August 16th to 19th. The three expos were formally inaugurated by several industrial and trade bodies leaders.

Some of those include Dr Shailendra Saroj, Chairman of the International Federation of electric vehicle Association (I-FEVA); Dr D.S. Setty, Chairman of Telangana and AP Chapter, Indian Institute of Plant Engineers, Raj Kumar Sharma, President of All India Council for Robotic & Automation; Ramesh Miyyapuram, President of Cheralpally Industrial Association-Phase 3; Dr Amiya Kumar Sahu, Chairman—TS & AP Chapter of National Solid Waste Association of India (NSWAI); A. Bhaskar Reddy, Federation of Telangana Small (MSME) Industries Associations and A. Praveen Reddy, President of Jeedimetla Industries Association.

The three expos are the 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX); India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) and the Eco Sustain Expo. These events provide a platform for showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the manufacturing sector, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth.

In all, 450 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services. Nearly 20 innovators showcasing products and services in waste management for the manufacturing sector, informed Srikanth TG, Business Head of Hitex, the organiser of the tri expos.

Addressing a knowledge session on Contemporary Policies for E-Waste and Recycling Management & regulations, immediately after the inauguration, Dr Shailendra Saroj, said i-FEVA is India’s First Federation of Electric Vehicles and its non-profit organization to promote electric vehicles in India, research, development and deployment of electric vehicles. Battery recycling and second use is the untapped market in India. He added that the India battery recycling market is valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of around 9.8% from now till 2030. He spoke on Government Policy on E-Waste, the responsibilities of manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, e-waste PPPs and others. Speaking on the same subject Dr. Varghese Samuel, Co-founder of Matlabs Technologies, a research instrumentation solution-providing company said recycling of lithium-ion batteries in India is a huge opportunity and the size of it could be anywhere in the range of $1,000 million opportunity. The global demand for lithium-ion batteries is the critical pillar in a fossil fuel-free economy. Given the industry, size, and growth, there will be a huge demand in future for lithium-ion battery recycling, he said. The EV battery reuse and recycle market is not yet economically viable. However, based on the trend of rising EV sales volumes, the global market is anticipated to become self-sustaining by 2030-35 with the establishment of a circular value chain he said. By 2030, the market size for reuse and recycling is likely to reach 157 MWH (assuming that the first life of the battery is 10 years and the second life is five years), he said. Speaking further he added currently India doesn’t have any uniform regulations governing lithium-based EV battery reuse and recycling. China, Europe, USA and Japan have clear regulations. In contrast, regulations for recycling are still under development in India, with the proposed policy providing incentives to set up recycling facilities and also making it mandatory for producers to collect used batteries. It is a unified platform for manufacturing, said Sriaknth TG, Business Head of Hitex in his welcome address. India’s manufacturing sector has shown impressive growth with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reaching a notable high.

Machine tools are the backbone and mother of the manufacturing sector. The sector is ripe with opportunities for innovation and development, driving the overall growth of the manufacturing

HIMTEX is an exceptional platform for exploring untapped opportunities in machine tools, engineering, robotics and automation while showcasing cutting-edge technological innovations.

He added that these expos are supported by the Government of Telangana and many industry bodies such as the SME Chamber of India, All India Association of Industries, Process Plant & Machinery Association of India, Ludhiana Machine Tool, National Solid Waste Association of India.

A show directory was released on the occasion.