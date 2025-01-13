Hindustan Zinc Marks National Youth Day with Renewed Commitment to Empowering the Next Generation

13th January 2025: On National Youth Day, Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, reaffirms its dedication to training and upskilling youth across its operations through diverse career enhancement avenues. More than 60% of Hindustan Zinc’s workforce consists of youth from India’s top universities and colleges, offering multiple career advancement opportunities across various domains. The company employs a two-fold approach to youth development: creating extensive employment opportunities with substantial job content across its world-class operations, and empowering local youth through education, skill development, and grassroots sports. This combined strategy, aligned with the current energy economy, helps young individuals secure sustainable livelihoods, driving socio-economic growth in their communities and across the nation.

The company provides a unique professional trajectory in fields such as engineering, metallurgy, mining, digitalization, supply chain, marketing, finance, and information technology. Hindustan Zinc blends the agility of a startup with the stability of an established organization, offering career options from A to Z, akin to its core metals, silver (Ag) and zinc (Zn). Young professionals play a crucial role in driving innovation and technological advancements, leveraging AI, IoT, and automation to boost productivity and efficiency.

In the past fiscal year, Hindustan Zinc invested over 1.2 lakh hours (more than 15,000 man-days) in upskilling and learning initiatives for youth. These programs span financial literacy, legal understanding, public speaking, and specialized expertise related to the company’s core business. Hindustan Zinc offers unmatched personal growth opportunities through industry-leading policies such as spouse hiring, year-long sabbaticals for childcare, and mental and physical health-focused leave policies. Beyond policies, employees live in world-class colonies offering all modern amenities in proximity to the plants. These townships include schools, hospitals, daycare centres, creches, places of worship, sports and recreational facilities like swimming pools, golf courses, among other amenities which fosters a vibrant social life.

As one of the country’s largest social impact development contributors, Hindustan Zinc has successfully trained nearly 8,000 rural youth, enabling sustainable livelihoods and contributing to the socio-economic development of India’s rural communities through Zinc Kaushal Kendra. The initiative equips rural youth with market-relevant skills, offering specialized courses in hospitality, microfinance, customer relationship management, solar energy, and unarmed security services. Through 7 specialised training centres in 6 districts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Hindustan Zinc has empowered over 6,500 rural youth to secure prominent jobs, with nearly 40% of them being female candidates.

The company also invests heavily in education related social impact initiatives and through its flagship Shiksha Sambal and Unchi Udaan program transforms the lives of more than 2 lakh children annually. Hindustan Zinc’s Shiksha Sambal Program is integral to the broader commitment to uplift underprivileged children and first generational learning who are like to dropout through quality education in rural Rajasthan. The impact of the Hindustan Zinc’s Shiksha Sambal initiative is evident from the state’s remarkable improvement in Class 10 pass percentages, rising from 45% in 2007 before the program started to 93% in 2024. Hindustan Zinc’s Unchi Udaan initiative has empowered 9 batches and nearly 300 students with more than 50% female candidates, opening doors to premier engineering institutions like IITs/NITs, government engineering colleges, and private engineering colleges.

