His Excellency Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana released the book “Miles of Smiles” authored by Dr M S Gowd

Hyderabad, 18th August 2024: Prof. Dr. M.S. Gowd, Hon. Dental Surgeon to the Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and former President of the Indian Prosthodontic Society, is set to release his latest book, “Miles of Smiles,” at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The ceremony will be graced by His Excellency Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana State.

Dr. M.S. Gowd is a distinguished dental professional, recognized as one of the Top 100 Health Professionals of the World by the International Biographical Centre (IBC), Cambridge, in 2013. With over 50 years of exceptional practice, he has been a trailblazer in the field of dentistry. He introduced Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Lasers, and Dental Implants to the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and continues to revolutionize dental care.

Dr. Gowd has published eight books in five different languages, educating the public on oral health, dental problems, and treatment modalities. His first book in Telugu, Mee Chirunavunu Saridhidukondi (1997), was a groundbreaking effort in making dental health accessible to the general public. Since then, he has authored similar works in Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, and English, furthering his commitment to raising awareness about modern dentistry.

Continuing this legacy, his latest book “Miles of Smiles” reflects his philosophy of ensuring smiles for generations through advanced dental care and technologies. From introducing Cosmetic Dentistry in 1984 to pioneering the use of dental lasers in 1990, dental implants in 1998, and Clear Aligners in 2015, Dr. Gowd’s innovations have set new standards in the field. The recent opening of the high-tech facility in Puppalaguda underlines this commitment.

Dr. Vikas Gowd, following in his father’s illustrious footsteps, has played a pivotal role in expanding the vision of Dr. Gowd’s Dental Hospitals. A highly accomplished implantologist, Dr. Vikas Gowd heads the School of Dental Implants*, training young professionals in the latest techniques. His expertise in cutting-edge implant technology and his dedication to dental excellence have solidified Dr. Gowd’s Dental Hospitals as a center of excellence in the region.

Together, Dr. M.S. Gowd and Dr. Vikas Gowd continue to set benchmarks in dental care, contributing significantly to the advancement of oral health and ensuring smiles that last a lifetime.