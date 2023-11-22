“History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan”, an Intriguing New Series Premiering on History TV18, Gets Ready to Steal the Spotlight

Watch the Most Audacious Heists Come to Life, and the Masterminds Behind them, Starting 23 rd November 2023,

Every Thursday – Friday at 9:00 PM, on History TV18.

Since the creation of currency, money has made the world go round. If given the option to beg, borrow, or steal, there are some who resort to the latter – doing anything and everything in their power to get their hands dirty and make a clean escape. History TV18 India’s leading destination for factual entertainment, is set to premiere History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan on 23rd November, 2023, every Thursday – Friday at 9:00 PM. This high-octane series is set to take Indian audiences on a thrilling journey, through some of the most daring, devious, and high-stakes heist attempts of all time.

History’s Greatest Heists delves into the intricate schemes and audacity of criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches. Legendary Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his charismatic performance as the lead in the iconic James Bond series, brings the headlines to life with his distinctive voice and magnetic presence.

Using dramatic recreations to take viewers through the scene of the crime, alongside first-person witness accounts, the show puts viewers into the heart of the action. FBI agents, criminologists, and true crime podcasters piece together the plot, taking viewers on a whirlwind journey across some of the biggest heists attempted in the world. Combining high-end production values with dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, History TV18 promises an unforgettable experience for Indian viewers.

Whether it’s a mafia crew attempting the most lucrative airline heist in history, or enterprising thieves with no criminal background working to pull off their first heist, each episode offers a thrilling ride. The masterminds behind every great heist see what most people don’t, risking everything to pull off the score of a lifetime. With enough surveillance, firepower, and security to deter anyone at these maximum security places, it takes a bold plan, the right team, and the skill to stay one step ahead of the law.

Witness an elite crew of Italian thieves execute an ambitious and intricate plan, 27 months in the making, as they make off with more than $100 million in diamonds, gems, and cash from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. Unravel the mystery behind the largest art theft in U.S. history, where two thieves disguised as police officers stole 13 priceless works of art, including masterpieces by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Degas, worth half a billion dollars. Watch as a trio of thieves in New York attempt to steal the priceless jewels at the American Museum of Natural History, and another duo gets into an impenetrable vault at the famed Pierre Hotel.

Every episode of this eight-part series delves into the minds of the cunning criminals and con artists, as law enforcement agencies try to crack down on the case. Discover how these ingenious thieves used all the resources available, including insider information, to devise their plans down to the minute. It’s supposed to be easy – get in, get out, and nobody gets hurt. But does practice and prep make perfect? Or will the chase end with the swindlers running out of luck? Find out about the aftermath of History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan.