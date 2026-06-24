Hockey India Congratulates Savita Punia on Being Awarded Padma Shri

New Delhi, June 24: Hockey India has congratulated former India women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia on being conferred the Padma Shri, describing the recognition as a “richly deserved honour” for her outstanding contribution to Indian hockey.

The national federation said Savita’s journey reflects dedication, discipline and consistent excellence at the highest level of international competition. As one of India’s most dependable goalkeepers, she has played a key role in several historic performances of the women’s hockey team on the global stage.

Officials noted that her leadership and match-winning performances have significantly contributed to the growth and visibility of women’s hockey in India, inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Hockey India stated that the Padma Shri recognition highlights her commitment to the sport and her role in strengthening India’s presence in international hockey over the years.

The federation added that Savita’s achievements will continue to serve as motivation for young players aspiring to represent the country.

Her contribution is being widely acknowledged as a landmark in Indian women’s hockey, marking her as one of the most influential figures in the sport’s modern era.