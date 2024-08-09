Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Riders Brave Hurricane Debby on 10,000-Mile Journey from Daytona Beach, Florida to Homer, Alaska

Homer, AK, August 09, 2024 –Northern Notes LLC, the publisher of Homer By The Bay, a blog about Things to Do in Homer, Alaska, is excited to share the start of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. Riders will endure a journey from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Homer, Alaska, face extreme weather, and sleep beside their bikes without GPS support. This challenge tests riders’ skill, endurance, and purpose, emphasizing Respect, Honor, Integrity, and Compassion. Homer will welcome the riders from August 14-17, 2024.

The 2024 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge benefits the Kenaitze Indian Tribe Yahanen Language and Cultural Programs.

In addition to the primary beneficiary of the event, each rider chooses a cause to support.

Three Homer, Alaska residents are riding in the Challenge.

Brad Phelps (Rider #1160) is the dedicated small business owner of BP Welding in Homer, Alaska, and the esteemed Director of the American Legion Riders from Chapter #16. Brad’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for the Last Frontier Honor Flight, which honors veterans by providing them with all-expenses-paid trips to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C.

Alex Sweeney (Rider # 88) owns The Driftwood Inn in Homer, Alaska, a Forever Partner of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. He and his daughter, Lexi (Rider # 1236), are raising funds for South Peninsula Haven House, which supports and empowers individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse by advocating for justice and providing safe shelter, crisis intervention, prevention, and victim advocacy.

Follow the Journey

Follow a rider’s progress throughout the Challenge via live tracking provided by the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. Follow Brad, Alex, and Lexi at hokaheychallenge.com. On the home page, scroll down to and click on Track Your Rider. Enter the rider’s number in the search field “Search US Fleet Tracking.”

Community Support

The Driftwood Inn in Homer, Alaska, is a historic inn in Old Town Homer, Alaska. It is a Forever Partner of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. The Driftwood Inn and the Homer Community have rallied around Phelps, with local businesses and individuals pledging their support.

“Riding in the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge is a dream come true,” said Phelps. “But more importantly, it’s an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much for our country. I am honored to ride for the Last Frontier Honor Flight and help our veterans experience the recognition they deserve.”

About BP Welding

BP Welding, owned and operated by Brad Phelps, is a Homer Marine Trades Association member and a cornerstone business in Homer, Alaska. It is known for its exceptional service and community involvement. Phelps’ commitment to quality and dedication to his craft has earned BP Welding a stellar reputation in the local community.

About the American Legion Riders

The American Legion Riders, Post #16, is an esteemed group dedicated to supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their families. Through various charitable activities and community events, they foster a spirit of camaraderie and service.

A Homer Alaska Welcome

The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge is an extraordinary test of endurance and spirit. Its riders embark on a grueling 10,000-mile journey from Daytona Beach, Florida, down the Kenai Peninsula to Homer, Alaska. This year, participants faced an additional challenge as they rode through the formidable conditions of Hurricane Debby, showcasing their remarkable resilience and determination.

Homer, Alaska, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and welcoming community, eagerly awaits the arrival of these courageous riders. The town is pulling out all the stops to celebrate their incredible achievement with events designed to honor their journey and offer a warm Alaskan welcome.

Things to Do in Homer Alaska

Event Highlights:

August 14: Hoka Hey Happy Hour at AJ’s Steakhouse – Join us for an evening of camaraderie and celebration as we toast the riders’ accomplishments.

August 15: Rider Night at the Salty Dawg – A night dedicated to the brave participants, filled with stories, laughter, and Alaskan hospitality.

August 17: The End of the Road Party at Alice’s Champagne Palace – This celebration marks the completion of the Challenge and features music, food, and festivities.

Homer, Alaska, is proud to host these modern-day warriors and looks forward to sharing in the spirit of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. Join us in honoring their incredible journey and the unyielding human spirit it represents.