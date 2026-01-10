Holy men in Ayodhya welcome ban on delivery of non-veg food items within 15-km radius of Ram Temple

Ayodhya, Jan 10: Sadhus and sants in Ayodhya on Saturday welcomed the ban on delivery of non-veg food items within a 15-km radius of the Ram Temple and said that the move should be enforced stringently.

Another spiritual leader, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das told IANS, “Devotees who come to the holy city of Lord Ram to do ‘darshan (worship)’ should not face such difficulties or see such activities. It was happening earlier, which is unfortunate, and a matter of disrespect towards the city of Lord Ram and Lord Ram himself.”

Speaking to IANS, Deveshacharya Maharaj said, “This is a matter of great satisfaction that the sale and display of non-vegetarian food items has now been banned in Ayodhya. This has been our demand for many years. Ayodhya is the city of Lord Ram, a city of culture and a centre of spirituality where devotees come from across the world.”

He defended the decision, calling it necessary to uphold cultural dignity.

“In such circumstances, it goes against our culture and dignity when non-vegetarian food is served. I welcome this move and hope that it is enforced stringently”, he added.

Earlier, the Ayodhya administration on Friday banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple.

Officials said the decision was taken after repeated complaints that online food delivery platforms were supplying non-vegetarian food in areas covered under the Panchkosi Parikrama.

Authorities also said some hotels and homestays in Ayodhya were serving non-vegetarian food and alcohol to guests. These establishments have been given a strict warning to stop such practices.

In May 2025, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation had decided to ban the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-km Ram Path connecting Ayodhya and Faizabad. However, locals said the liquor ban has not been properly enforced and more than two dozen alcohol outlets are still operating along the route.

–IANS