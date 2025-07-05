Hon. President of India Flags Off 134th Durand Cup Trophies in a Grand Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, July 5, 2025: In a moment steeped in legacy and national pride, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today flagged off the three iconic Durand Cup trophies from the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC), formally marking the commencement of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup – Asia’s oldest and India’s most prestigious football tournament.

This is the second consecutive year the Hon’ble President has performed this symbolic gesture, reaffirming the Durand Cup’s enduring significance as a unique confluence of sport, service and nationhood. The ceremony also continues a proud post-independence tradition of the Supreme Commander’s direct association with the Durand Cup.

The ceremony at the RBCC saw the presence of General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff and Lt General RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, Durand Cup Organizing Committee (DCOC). Also gracing the occasion was Arjuna Award recipient and renowned Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan.

Speaking at the occasion, President Murmu acknowledged the Durand Cup as a living symbol of India’s footballing heritage and Armed Forces’ sporting commitment, adding that “football has a special place in the hearts of millions. It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance and working together towards a common goal. Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow. She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup.”

General Anil Chauhan Chief of Defence Staff on the occasion said, “The Durand Cup is a legacy of valour, discipline, and unity that reflects the finest traditions of our Armed Forces and our nation. As we embark on another chapter of this historic competition, we are honoured by the presence of the Hon’ble President of India in flagging off this edition. This gesture reaffirms the enduring bond between sport, service, and the spirit of India.” Lt General RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, DCOC, in his address, also reiterated Durand’s importance for young football talent in the country saying, “The Durand Cup, conducted by the Indian Army on behalf of the Armed Forces, is far more than a football tournament. It is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity, of our belief in character through competition, and of our duty to nurture the next generation through the timeless values of teamwork, discipline and resilience.” Sandesh Jhingan, who has also captained the national side on several occasions, recalled his enduring experiences with the Durand Cup and said, “We have gathered here today to not merely unveil a trophy, but to celebrate a legacy, a century old tradition, that has, thanks to the Indian Army’s spirit of unwavering dedication and sacrifice, played a vital role in shaping the journey of Indian football: the Durand Cup.” Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar GoC Delhi Area and Chairman, Standing Working Committee, Durand Football Tournament Society in his address said, “The Durand Football Tournament Society has long stood as a symbol of excellence in promoting football in our nation. We convey our best wishes to all the teams participating in this tournament for successful and spirited matches.”

The trio of revered trophies – the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup and the Shimla Trophy – will now embark on a multi-city tour across this year’s five host states: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur. The Trophy Tour aims to ignite public enthusiasm and community pride in the lead-up to the tournament’s kick-off on July 23, 2025. The grand finale is scheduled for August 23, 2025.

A Legacy of Dreams, a Platform of Promise

For 137 years, the Durand Cup has been more than just a football tournament – it has been the launchpad for India’s most promising young talent. Long before they became household names, some of India’s greatest footballers took their first national strides on Durand’s hallowed turf.

The tournament’s enduring legacy lies in this very promise – to give unknown players from every corner of the country the chance to test their mettle, earn recognition and chase their dreams.

This year for the first time ever, Durand Cup is being played across five states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur. Also, at a time when Indian football is searching for fresh heroes and renewed belief, the Durand Cup continues to serve as a nation-building platform – a competitive crucible where aspiring footballers from academies, Services teams and state clubs from the remotest corners of the Nation can rise, shine and inspire.

Celebrating Sport, Service and Sacrifice

The Durand Cup embodies discipline, unity and sporting excellence. Today’s flag-off, graced by senior military leadership, underscored the Armed Forces’ steadfast commitment to nurturing talent and fostering competitive spirit across India. As the trophies journey through the nation’s football heartlands, the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup promises not only exhilarating competition but fresh chapters in India’s sporting aspirations. The flame has been lit and the stage is set – across villages and cities, thousands of young footballers will now see the tournament not just as spectators, but as dreamers and future champions.