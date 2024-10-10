Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai; To train 5000 students annually in Industry 4.0 skills

Mumbai, October 10, 2024 : In a significant step towards enhancing the employability of Indian youth for national and global opportunities, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, which aims to cultivate an industry-ready workforce for Industry 4.0, equipped with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training across a range of trades including factory automation, digital manufacturing, mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and additive manufacturing. catering to both the services and manufacturing sectors, as well as other emerging businesses.

Established through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the institute is a collaboration between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Tata IIS (a section 8 company under Tata Trusts).

The Prime Minister emphasized that the world only trusts a country when its youth is filled with confidence. He noted that the confidence of today’s young India is writing the story of a new future for the nation and highlighted that the global community sees India as a significant hub for human resources, with vast opportunities in education, skilling, healthcare, and software development across the globe. To prepare India’s youth for these opportunities, the Prime Minister emphasised that the government is aligning their skills with global standards.

Expressing his happiness on the inauguration of IIS Mumbai, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India remarked, “Institutions like IIS are pivotal in shaping a future-ready workforce, translating the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of India as the ‘Skill Capital of the World’ into a reality. By equipping our youth with cutting-edge expertise, this institute is not merely opening doors to opportunities within India but is positioning them to compete and excel in global markets as well.”

Built on a sprawling 4-acre campus within the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Chunabhatti, Mumbai, IIS is designed to cultivate an industry-ready workforce equipped with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. IIS Mumbai will offer specialized training in key sectors such as factory automation, digital manufacturing, mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and additive manufacturing.

The institute will initially launch six specialized courses: Advanced Industrial Automation & Robotics, Industrial Automation Fundamentals, Advanced ARC Welding Techniques, Additive Manufacturing, Electric Vehicle Battery Specialist, and 2&3 Wheeler EV Technician. The institute will also extend hostel facilities for candidates to enhance their learning experience in the near future.

“By imparting advanced technical skills and hands-on experience to our youth, we are positioning India at the forefront of global skill development. This initiative is about more than just training; it’s about creating pathways for young talent across the nation to not only excel but also become pivotal contributors to India’s economic and technological progress. We are forging strategic partnerships like these with cutting-edge industries to ensure our skilling frameworks are not only relevant but also visionary—preparing an agile, future-ready workforce capable of meeting the fast-evolving demands of a globalized economy,” Shri Chaudhary added. Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra said “The IIS centre launched today is going to be a state-of-the-art facility that will attract people from around the World. The Tata Group is a synonym for trust and growth. This is an opportunity for every candidate associated with this organization to work and learn. The Prime Minister has emphasized on prioritizing upskilling at many occasions and provided the necessary budget for ongoing and upcoming skilling initiatives.”

The institute will initially have advanced laboratories developed in partnership with over 15 global and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring that students gain practical experience at an affordable cost, using real industry equipment. Once their training is complete, they will be ready to be absorbed by new-age industries like EV manufacturers, AI, and robotics, among others.

In addition to its core offerings, IIS will also provide short-term courses in collaboration with industry partners, such as Industrial Robotics with Fanuc India, Industrial Automation with SMC India, and Culinary & Core Housekeeping with Taj Skyline. With its innovative approach to vocational training and robust industry ties, Tata IIS Mumbai is poised to emerge as a premier institution for skill development in India.

“India’s growing economy increasingly demands a skilled, resilient workforce – which can, in turn, advance productivity, economic growth, prosperity, and national development. By equipping our youth with useful skills, we can empower them to lead lives of independence and dignity and prepare them to keep pace with the evolving needs of industry today. The Indian Institute of Skills, Mumbai, with its world-class facilities, is a symbol of the Tata Group’s vision to take bold and agile steps to solve the nation’s challenges and help the youth transition to employment and enterprise,” said Shri Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Tata Indian Institute of Skills.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Shri Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE. Key figures from Tata Trusts and Tata companies were also in attendance, including Shri Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of Tata IIS, Shri Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Tata Trusts, Shri Sabyasachi Das, CEO of Tata IIS, and Shri Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO of Tata MD. Additionally, Shri H N Shrinivas, Senior Advisor at Tata IIS, along with other senior dignitaries, faculty members, and trainees from IIS Mumbai, were present to celebrate this milestone moment in the evolution of skill development in India.