Hon’ble PM Shri. Narendra Modi to inaugurate fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025

Delhi , AUGUST 25, 2025: The fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 will be officially inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on 2nd September 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre), New Delhi. Staying true to its legacy of positioning India as a global Semiconductor powerhouse, the fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 will convene key stakeholders including global leaders, semiconductor industry experts, academia, government officials and students.

Accelerating India’s semiconductor revolution, SEMI, the global industry association prompting the semiconductor industry and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced the programming for SEMICON India 2025 at a press conference held in the national capital today. Registration is OPEN.

Semicon India program initiatives strengthening India’s journey towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’:

· 10 strategic projects approved across high-volume fabs, 3D heterogeneous packaging, compound semiconductors (including SiC), and OSATs

· Over 280 academic institutes and 72 startups have been equipped with state-of-the-art design tools with 23 startups being approved under the DLI scheme

· Driving innovations in critical applications such as CCTV systems, navigation chips, motor controllers, communication devices, and microprocessors

Under the theme Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse, the event will offer valuable insights into innovations and trends in key areas such as Fabs, Advanced packaging, smart manufacturing, AI, supply chain management, sustainability, workforce development, Designs and Start Up’s through high profile keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, paper presentations, 6 international roundtables and more.

Event Highlights:

· 50+ eminent global visionary speakers

· 350+ exhibitors from across the global semiconductor value chain

· 6 international country roundtables & 4 country pavilions

· Participation from 9 Indian states

· 15,000+ expected visitors

· Workforce Development Pavilion highlighting microelectronics careers

“The SEMICON India exhibition will feature nearly 350 exhibitors from across the global semiconductor value chain including 6 county Round Tables, 4 country pavilions, 9 states participations and over 15000 expected visitors providing South Asia’s single largest platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries”, said Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. “India’s semiconductor industry is poised for a breakthrough, with domestic policies and private sector capacity finally aligning to propel the nation to global prominence. As we navigate this transformative landscape, collaboration and ecosystem building will be key to unlocking the next wave of growth and breakthroughs and SEMICON India 2025 plays the catalyst for this.” said Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA.

In addition to distinguished government officials, this year’s event will also feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders from top companies including Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, KLA, Lam Research, MERCK, Micron, PSMC, Rapidus, Sandisk, Siemens, SK Hynix, TATA Electronics, Tokyo Electron, and many more.