Gurugram, 25th June 2024: Honda India Foundation (HIF) proudly celebrated International Yoga Day at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra, promoting health, wellness, and mindfulness among participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 300 individuals from 20+ surrounding villages, including Naurangpur, Shikhopur, Nakhrola.

The event was graced by the august presence of Shri Vinay Dhingra (Trustee, Honda India Foundation), Shri Satyaprakash Patil (Operating Officer, Honda India Foundation) along with other dignitaries including the sarpanches of 10 villages.

The theme for the International Yoga Day 2024, “Yoga for Self and Society” underscores the holistic benefits of yoga in fostering both physical and mental well-being. This theme resonates deeply with Honda’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in communities through health and wellness initiatives.

Certified trainer Shri Nithin Yogi, recognised by Aayush Ministry, led the participants through a series of Yoga and Pranayama exercises designed to enhance their physical and mental health. The session provided a holistic approach to wellness, reflecting the essence of this year’s International Yoga Day Theme.

In addition to the yoga activities, Honda India Foundation launched Project Anand, an innovative online yoga platform specifically designed for villagers. This initiative will provide accessible yoga instruction, allowing participants to continue their practice and incorporate yoga into their daily lives, regardless of their location. Additionally, the “Sambhav Hai” campaign video for Yoga Day was unveiled, promoting the message that achieving health and peace through yoga is indeed possible.

Speaking on HIF’s commitment towards building a relationship of trust with community to contribute towards developing a sustainable society, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation said, “Yoga is not just a form of exercise but a path to achieving holistic health. At Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), we are committed to promoting initiatives that enhance the well-being of our communities. Today’s event is a testament to our dedication towards fostering a healthier and more mindful society.”

Honda’s corporate philosophy is founded on the fundamental principles of “Respect for the Individual” and the “Three Joys” to support Honda’s universal passion: to improve the quality of people’s daily lives. Today’s event aligns with Honda’s fundamental principles and harmonises its long-term mission of becoming a ‘Company that Society wants to Exist’.

The event concluded with a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards all participants, trainers, dignitaries and all HMSI associates who contributed to the success of the celebration. Honda India Foundation continues to support such initiatives, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for positive change in the society.