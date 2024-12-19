Honeywell Selected by Exide Energy to Power Building Automation at Lithium-Ion Gigafactory in India

BENGALURU, India, 19th December 2024: Honeywell today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide building automation solutions to Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), a fully owned subsidiary of Exide Industries Ltd, India’s largest battery maker. This technology deployment underscores Honeywell’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and also supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation and the energy transition.

Honeywell will equip EESL with digital solutions to help improve operational efficiency and deliver faster incident response, energy savings and increased security for the phase one of its new 80-acre lithium-ion gigafactory campus in Bengaluru. Key to this will be Honeywell’s Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) platform, which will provide an integrated view, centralized monitoring and control of building management across the gigafactory campus.

The gigafactory is expected to be completed in 2025 and will be Bengaluru’s first multi-gigawatt-hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility. It will produce lithium-ion batteries to help address the growing global demand for electric vehicles.