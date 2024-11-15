Honourable Member of Parliament Opens Advanced Dialysis and Endoscopy Facilities at MHGM Healthcare, Adyar

Chennai, November 15, 2024: MGM Healthcare Malar Adyar, a leading multispecialty quaternary care hospital and part of MGM Healthcare, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Dialysis and Endoscopy units. This new facility dedicated to providing advanced patient care was inaugurated by Honourable Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Tmt. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, in the presence of Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare and Dr. Urjitha Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare.

The Dialysis unit consists of 9 beds, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a highly skilled multidisciplinary team of Nephrologists, dialysis technicians, and specialised nurses dedicated to delivering personalised care. The unit features advanced dialysis machines with an ultrapure double-stage RO water support system, ensuring patient safety and enhanced treatment outcomes. Comprehensive services offered include Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Hemodialysis, Plasmapheresis, and Sustained Low-Efficiency Dialysis (SLED).

The team adheres to stringent infection control and quality measures, alongside rigorous policies, protocols, and educational programs to maintain the highest standards of care. Two beds have been designated for patients requiring isolation, with the rest available for general dialysis care. Dialysis adequacy values are closely monitored and achieved at the end of each procedure to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

A state-of-the-art Endoscopic Procedure Unit was also inaugarated. This unit is equipped with the latest technology, enabling minimally invasive procedures that enhance patient care and outcomes. The advanced facilities allow Medical Gastroenterologists to perform diagnostic and

therapeutic procedures, and treat a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions with precision and efficiency.

The New Endoscopy unit features Image Enhanced Endoscopy, which plays a critical role in the early detection of gastric cancer, colorectal polyps and H. pylori infections. Specialized pediatric gastroscopes are available for detection and treatment of pediatric gastrointestinal disorders.

The unit offers various diagnostic endoscopic services, including upper GI Endoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, Colonoscopy, ERCP, which are crucial for early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal cancer, ulcers, bile duct disorders and pancreatic disorders. They also play a major role in early detection of Colonic polyps for cancer prevention .

MGM Healthcare has consistently been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to improve patient care, and the establishment of these units at MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar, is part of a broader vision to transform healthcare delivery in the region.