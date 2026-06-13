Horse owners’ personality and attachment style shape how they interact with and care for their horses

A new study shows that horse owners’ psychological characteristics, including their attachment styles and personality traits, are systematically linked to how frequently they ride, train, and spend quality time with their horses, as well as the equipment they choose to use. The findings offer new insights into how human psychology shapes horse welfare and management.

Attachment theory, originally developed to describe emotional bonds between humans, has increasingly been applied to human–animal relationships. Attachment style describes how individuals relate to others emotionally: those with high avoidant attachment tend to distance themselves emotionally and rely less on others, while those with high anxious attachment tend to seek closeness and fear rejection or abandonment.

“We were interested in whether these psychological tendencies, which are well-studied in human relationships, would also manifest in how people interact with their horses — and indeed they do,” says lead author of the study, Postdoctoral Researcher Océane Liehrmann from the Department of Biology at the University of Turku, Finland, and the Department of Biosystem and Technology at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden.

The international research group conducted an online survey, gathering responses from 2,239 horse owners worldwide. The survey assessed their attachment styles using the Horse Attachment Questionnaire (HAQ) validated by the research group, and their personality traits using the Short Five Questionnaire.

Owners reported how often they rode, did groundwork training, and spent quality time with their horses, as well as what type of headgear — bit, bitless, or both — they used.

More emotionally distant owners interact less with their horses

The results showed a clear pattern: owners who spent more time with their horses, whether riding, training, or simply being with them, tended to be more emotionally connected to their horses. In contrast, owners who kept more emotional distance to their horse also tended to interact with them less frequently, spending less time riding and engaging in hands-on activities.

“This mirrors what has been found in companion animal research, where people with higher avoidant attachment tend to be less attentive and less engaged in caring for their pets. Our findings suggest the same dynamic extends to horse ownership,” notes Liehrmann.

Interestingly, the type of interaction and relationship length also mattered. Owners who regularly spent informal, unstructured quality time with their horse, simply being present with them without a specific training goal, tended to show stronger emotional bonds. Owners with longer relationships with their horse showed progressively lower avoidant attachment, with those knowing their horse for over 10 years being about 15 percent less avoidant than those in relationships of under one year.

Owners’ personality also played a role in how they engaged with their horses, though differences between groups were subtle. Those who rode more frequently tended to be slightly more organised, outgoing, and emotionally stable. In contrast, owners who practised groundwork more often tended to score higher in openness to new experiences, which may reflect a greater curiosity and willingness to explore non-traditional, horse-centred training methods.

“These are not dramatic differences, but they are consistent and meaningful. Personality shapes the way people approach activities across many domains of life, and equestrian practice appears to be no exception,” Liehrmann explains.

Equipment choice linked to emotional distancing

The study also found subtle links between headgear choice and owner psychology. Owners who used bitless equipment or alternated between bit and bitless tended to score slightly lower in emotional distancing than those who rode exclusively with a bit. Owners open to using both types of headgear also tended to score higher in openness to new experiences, suggesting a greater willingness to explore different approaches to riding.

The researchers note that these are modest tendencies observed across a large group of owners, and that equipment choice is shaped by many factors, including riding discipline, training background, and the individual horse’s needs.

Rather than pointing fingers at any particular practice, the findings suggest that reflecting on our own psychological tendencies could be a valuable step toward more conscious, horse-centred decision-making.

Implications for horse welfare and training

The researchers emphasise that even modest psychological differences may carry practical importance when they consistently influence how horses are managed and cared for over time.