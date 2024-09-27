How will Luv and Kush Bridge the Distance Between Lord Ram and Sita in Sony SAB’s ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Mumbai, September 27, 2024: Sony SAB‘s ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ is the epic saga of Lord Ram (Sujay Reu) and Sita (Prachi Bansal). In recent episodes, viewers have seen Sahastra Ravan (Praneet Bhatt) send a demon to cause chaos in the ashram where Sita is residing. Just as Sita was giving birth to her twin sons, the demon unleashed destruction in the forest and ashram, putting everyone in danger. Despite the chaos, Sita bravely gave birth to Luv and Kush, ushering new beginning amidst the adversities.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness a new phase of Shrimad Ramayan as the story takes a leap of 12 years and Luv and Kush have reached an age where they are curious about their surroundings. Growing up in the ashram, Luv and Kush have heard stories about the valiant Lord Ram and his heroism. However, they remain unaware that they are indeed the children of the great Lord Ram and Sita. In a pivotal moment, Luv and Kush approach Sita with questions about Lord Ram, setting the stage for a revelation that could change their lives forever.

Will they uncover the truth about their lineage and how will they bridge the distance between their parents?