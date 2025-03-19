HRDS INDIA Celebrates the 70th Birthday of Swami Atma Nambi with Grand Spiritual Gathering

New Delhi, March 19, 2025 –

HRDS INDIA hosted a momentous spiritual gathering to celebrate the 70th birthday of its esteemed President, Swami Atma Nambi, at its corporate office in Jor Bagh, New Delhi. The event was attended by disciples, spiritual seekers, and well-wishers who came together to honor Swami Atma Nambi’s profound contributions to selfless service and spiritual enlightenment.

The celebration featured a sacred Pooja, satsang sessions, and soulful discourses, reflecting Swami Atma Nambi’s lifelong dedication to fostering inner peace and global well-being. His teachings, rooted in the sacred mantra “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu” (May everyone in the world be happy), have inspired countless individuals to connect with both the divine and their true selves.

Expressing his gratitude, Swami Atma Nambi addressed the gathering, saying, “True joy is found in selfless service and inner awakening. Let us commit ourselves to a path of love, peace, and spiritual growth, uplifting not just ourselves but the world around us.”

Aji Krishnan, Founder-Secretary of HRDS INDIA, also shared his thoughts, stating, “Swami Atma Nambi has been a guiding light for many, and this celebration was a tribute to his wisdom and selfless service. We are deeply honored to have witnessed such an overwhelming response from devotees and well-wishers.”