LOS ANGELES (Nov. 27, 2024) – Human Garage, a leader in holistic self-healing, is proud to announce that proceeds from its upcoming virtual event, Transforming Trauma with Fascial Maneuvers, will be donated to Savage Freedoms Relief Operations. The event, scheduled for November 30, 2024, will take place from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM PST and is hosted on Zoom. Participants can attend the event for $70, knowing their contribution will go towards supporting the critical disaster relief efforts of Savage Freedom.

Savage Freedoms Relief Operations is a grassroots organization founded by Adam Smith, dedicated to providing fast, flexible disaster response to underserved communities. The organization is recognized for its ability to mobilize quickly, ensuring that life-saving supplies reach remote areas where larger organizations often struggle to operate. Through a nimble, volunteer-based approach, Savage Freedoms delivers essential resources to those in need while also remaining committed to long-term recovery, offering continuous support to communities long after the initial disaster response has ended.

Through Transforming Trauma with Fascial Maneuvers, Human Garage offers a holistic approach to trauma release by guiding participants through a series of self-healing techniques aimed at releasing deep-seated tension and emotional blockages. The event features guest speakers, including Kriya movement expert Ra of Earth, rock musician DPAK, and astrologer Chris Witecki, who will explore the connections between movement, sound, and astrological insights in promoting healing.

By contributing to the event, attendees will directly support Savage Freedom’s critical operations, which include rapid disaster response efforts in places like Western North Carolina after Tropical Storm Helene. Savage Freedom’s commitment to long-term recovery ensures that affected communities receive sustained help as they rebuild and recover, even months after larger aid efforts have concluded.

Savage Freedom’s ability to deliver aid swiftly is powered by its volunteer-driven network, which includes local pilots, logistics coordinators, and community members. This grassroots effort allows Savage Freedomsto respond to disasters within hours, providing immediate relief when it matters most. The organization also plays a vital role in restoring communication systems by setting up temporary Starlink internet connections. This effort helps reconnect isolated residents with their families and emergency services, which enhances the coordination of relief efforts and ensures that no one is left without access to critical support.

Human Garage’s Transforming Trauma with Fascial Maneuvers event offers a unique opportunity for participants to explore self-healing while also supporting a cause that is deeply committed to both immediate and long-term recovery efforts. By focusing on the fascia, the body’s connective tissue that stores emotional and physical trauma, Human Garage’s techniques help participants release trapped emotions and reprogram their bodies’ responses. The event not only promotes personal healing but also contributes to life-saving disaster relief efforts led by Savage Freedom.

To register for the event and support both personal healing and life-saving relief efforts, visit the event page.