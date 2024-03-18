Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort & Spa debuts a collaboration with China Kitchen

Dehradun, 2024: China Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Delhi, a dynamic fine-dining restaurant, has officially collaborated with Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort & Spa to immerse patrons in flavors inspired by the evolving transborder cuisine of China. Patrons can visit Range, the cosmopolitan food gallery in the resort, for a signature dining experience like none other from March 16–31 to explore the aromas from China.

On the prestigious occasion of its anniversary, Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort & Spa aspires to redefine the perception of Chinese cuisine for well-traveled global gourmands, presenting an effervescent representation of ever-evolving styles that are steadfast, harmonious, and in line with the distinctive touch of the Hyatt family. This pop-up event promises an exquisite introduction to genuine Chinese cuisine; Experience an authentic variety infused with creativity and flair, captivating an immersive cultural experience.

The idea behind the collaboration with China Kitchen as part of the anniversary celebration stems from their commitment to offering guests a truly unforgettable experience. As they mark the milestone of their second anniversary, they wanted to commemorate the occasion by bringing something exceptional to the table – quite literally. By partnering with China Kitchen, renowned for its culinary excellence and unwavering commitment to quality, they aim to enrich guests’ dining experiences and introduce them to a world of flavors that transcend borders.

With a strong emphasis on using the freshest ingredients, the pop-up will ensure that the authentic flavors of Chinese cuisine shine through in every dish. From Sichuan pepper to chilli paste, each component is sourced directly from China to uphold the cuisine’s true essence. The pop-up will exhibit sauces and condiments, like bullet chillies, which are carefully selected to achieve the perfect balance of spiciness. Whether it’s the classic dim sum or flavorful stir-fries and fragrant soups, every dish at the Range restaurant will showcase a perfect fusion of tradition and expertise, taking the dining experience to the next level.

The collaboration also represents a celebration of the diverse culinary landscape within the Hyatt family, uniting two distinct regions through the universal language of food. It allows us to showcase the best of Chinese cuisine while staying true to our roots in Dehradun, creating a culinary journey that resonates with the spirit of celebration and discovery. Through this collaboration, they invite their guests to embark on a gastronomic adventure that tantalizes the taste buds and creates lasting memories during our anniversary month and beyond.

