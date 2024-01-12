Hyderabad’s remedial educator Farida Raj comes out with a book on Multiple Sclerosis (MS), the first ever book written in India by any medical or non-medical person

Hyderabad, January 12, 2024….. Hyderabad’s mainstream teacher turned remedial educator Farida Raj comes out with a book “Unbreakable Spirit” on the lesser-known disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), the first ever book written in India by any medical or non-medical person. The book is slated for release later in the month.

The objective of the book the author says is to make it known to the public that with the right diagnosis, timely treatment, care and support many people can lead long, active and healthy lives.

It is a book in English for the benefit of a layman in an easy-to-read and follow format with the sole aim of creating awareness about the disease.

Farida Raj’s journey took an unexpected turn when she encountered individuals grappling with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). This encounter fuelled her passion for shedding light on this lesser-known disease. The book on MS, “UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT: NAVIGATING LIFE WITH MS,” Navigating Life with MS, stands as a testament to understanding the lives of those affected by the condition.

The book invites readers on an insightful journey into the world of living with Multiple Sclerosis. It delves into the intricacies of MS, from its fundamental aspects to its profound effects on different life stages and relationships. With chapters exploring the Basics of MS, its impact on youth, relationships, parenthood, and the challenges of Confronting fears, this book provides a holistic perspective on the physical, emotional, and psychological dimensions of MS.

Through heartfelt narratives and personal experiences, the author sheds light on the struggles and triumphs faced by those living with MS, as well as the crucial role of caregivers in this journey. As readers turn each page, they will uncover valuable insights, practical advice, and a sense of community that empowers individuals to navigate the challenges of MS. The book not only fosters understanding but also offers guidance on building a supportive and empathetic network that extends beyond the confines of the condition.

Farida Raj has been recognized for her impactful work and honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urdu Academy, Government of the State of Telangana.

Beyond her literary contributions, Farid”UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT stands as a beacon of hope for individuals with MS, their loved ones, and anyone seeking a deeper comprehension of the human spirit’s resilience in the face of adversity. It is a testament to the power of knowledge, compassion, and unity in overcoming the challenges posed by a complex condition, ultimately illuminating a path towards a richer, more connected life.

Farida is a woman of many facets. She has silently done a lot of impactful work for society.

Farida serves as an executive committee member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India- Hyderabad chapter (MSSI). This non-profit organisation works for the welfare of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis and is affiliated with MSIF (Multiple Sclerosis International Federation).

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the Central Nervous System [CNS]. It is a potentially disabling disease that is creating havoc in the lives of many families.

Though its prevalence was higher in the West, now there is a rise in these cases in India. Eight to nine people per one lakh population is estimated to be suffering from MS. India has a disease burden of roughly 2.5 lakh. The number is estimated to be higher than stated, as not many people are diagnosed due to the lack of awareness. Manish Sisodia’s wife is a well-known case of multiple sclerosis currently. The Telugu states have around 200 MS patients registered with the MS Society of Hyderabad.

MS is an auto-immune disease. The awareness about this condition is inferior to the public. What many don’t know is that with the right diagnosis, timely treatment, care and support many people can lead long, active and healthy lives.

Farida Raj, a Mumbaikar relocated to Hyderabad (after marriage with Vijay Mohan Raj, a Ranji Cricketer and contemporary of Kapil Dev) and made Hyderabad her home for the past 41 years.

Farida has done a lot of work in the area of Specific Learning Difficulties (SLDs). In the past, she authored three insightful books, BREAKING THROUGH, UNDERSTANDING LEARNING DIFFICULTIES and STRUGGLING MINDS, on the subject, aiming to empower both teachers and parents in supporting their children’s learning journeys. She has contributed extensively to the B.Ed Special conducted by IGNOU and RCI.

Noticing a gap in information for women who primarily read Urdu, Farida turned her attention to the reproductive and mental health of women. She penned articles and authored three books in the Urdu language, HAMARI SEHAT KI ZAMIN, ZAVIYE ZINDAGI KE and IZTRAB- e- ZINDAGI, addressing crucial aspects of women’s well-being.

Farida Raj has been recognised for her impactful work and honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urdu Academy, Government of the State of Telangana.

Beyond her literary contributions, Garida is a certified RE & CBT and NLP practitioner, offering psychological counselling to children, adolescents, and parents. She is an active life member of the Craft Council of Telangana, and an advocate for child protection as a member of the NGO “Break the Silence.”