ICFA and BL Agro Join Forces to Shape the Future of Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, September 3, 2025: The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) successfully reconstituted the Uttar Pradesh State Agriculture Council (UPSAC) on Tuesday at the Renaissance Hotel, Lucknow. The Council will serve as the state’s apex platform for policy advocacy, agribusiness development, trade facilitation, and investment promotion.

At the event, Shri. Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman of BL Agro Industries, was formally appointed as the Chairman of UPSAC. He was joined by Dr. Sanjay Singh (Director General, UPCAR) as Co-chair and Mr. Roshan Lal Tamak (ED & CEO, DCM Shriram Ltd.) as Vice-chair.

The Round Table Conference on Investments and Agro Exports, themed “Shaping the Future of Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh” was held alongside the launch. It brings together more than 70–100 senior leaders from government, academia, and industry, including Principal Secretaries, NABARD, DAHD, CEO–Invest UP, Mandi Parishad, Vice-Chancellors of agricultural universities, and prominent agri-business executives.

Honorable Minister of State (Independent Charge), Member of Legislative Council, Govt. of U.P., Shri Dinesh Singh Ji of the event, emphasized the importance of strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural backbone. He stated “Uttar Pradesh has tremendous potential, and if a clear roadmap is provided to farmers, industries, they will undoubtedly lead the state towards accelerated growth- particularly in the export sector. I urge ICFA to take the initiative in organizing such local-level engagements that take our product directly to international markets. And bring about meaningful change in the state’s agri-export landscape.”

Dr. M.J. Khan, Chairman Emeritus, ICFA, stressed the urgent need to move from production to trade and leverage technology. “Uttar Pradesh produces a lot, but trades very little. This imbalance must change if we are to truly empower our farmers. Digital technologies now offer us an opportunity to bridge this gap and connect our produce to markets efficiently. Another priority must be horticulture, where our share is still very small. Sub-sectors like seed production also need greater emphasis, as they can drive both competitiveness and growth for our state.”

In his keynote, Shri Ghanshyam Khandelwal described the day as a turning point. “Today, we have witnessed a historic moment in Uttar Pradesh’s agriculture sector. This reconstitution of UPSAC, along with the round table on investments and agro exports, signals the beginning of a new era. While Uttar Pradesh has always led in production our focus must now expand to processing and exports. This will make our agriculture more competitive, sustainable, and globally recognized. Our roadmap will prioritize value addition, doubling UP’s contribution to agri-exports.”

Mr. Tushar Sharma, Director, ICFA announced the 4th edition of AgroWorld 2025, ICFA’s flagship international agri-expo, traditionally held in New Delhi, will take place in Lucknow for the first time. “This will connect Uttar Pradesh to the world and the world to Uttar Pradesh,” he said. “Uttar Pradesh, India’s agrarian heartland, is fast emerging as a hub for agro-based industries and exports. Being the largest producer of food grains, sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables, the state offers immense opportunities for investment in food processing, logistics, cold chain, warehousing, and agri-tech innovations,” he concluded.

During the Round Table Conference on Investment & Agro Exports Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, CMD, Leads Connect and CEO BL Agro, Navneet Ravikar said, ‘Uttar Pradesh is at an inflection point for agro-led growth, and BL Agro is committed to transforming farm productivity into premium exports through quality, traceability, and resilient value chains.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Mukesh Singh, Chairman Emeritus, UPSAC, reflected on the diversity and inclusivity of the Council. “One of the most remarkable aspects of this reconstituted Council is the presence of women, bringing much-needed diversity to our deliberations. This diversity will ensure balanced perspectives as we plan for the future of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. I sincerely thank all the dignitaries, members, and delegates for their contributions today, which have made this session both productive and historic.”