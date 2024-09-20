ICICI Bank opens two new branches at Dwarka

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has set up two new branches at Sector 3 and Sector 19, Dwarka in New Delhi. The branches are equipped with an ATM, each.

Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, inaugurated both the branches.

These branches offer a comprehensive range of accounts and deposits including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits and loans like business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan and education loan along with remittance and card services. They also provide locker facility at their premises. They operate from 9:30 A.M to 3:00 P.M on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

They also offer Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening of accounts and Fixed Deposit (FD), raising cheque book request, generation of e-statements and change of address, among others.

ICICI Bank has a network of more than 410 branches and over 880 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Delhi.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking, and mobile banking.