ICRAIS-2024 Concludes at MIT, MAHE, Unveiling the Future of Sustainable IT Solutions and Cyber Security

Manipal, November 15, 2024 – The 2024 International Conference on Recent Advances in Information Science (ICRAIS-2024), held in association with IEEE, concluded on November 7th at the Department of Information and Communication, MIT, MAHE. This two-day conference attracted a distinguished group of researchers, academics, and industry professionals, fostering insightful discussions on critical advancements in Soft Computing, Distributed Computing, Information Security, and Network & Communication.

The event opened on November 6th with registration, breakfast, and an inaugural ceremony that officially launched the conference. Dr. S. N. Omkar, Chief Research Scientist at IISc Bengaluru, served as the Chief Guest and delivered a compelling keynote address on Drone Computing and its Applications in Sustainable IT, setting an engaging tone for the conference. “As we look towards a sustainable future in IT, drone technology stands out as a transformative force, with applications spanning across industries,” said Dr. Omkar. “By integrating drones with sustainable practices, we are opening new avenues for innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in the digital age.” His insights underscored the role of drone technology in developing sustainable solutions for the IT sector.

Throughout the day, researchers presented their latest findings in a series of paper presentations, held across two in-person and two online sessions, allowing for a robust exchange of ideas on diverse IT topics. Adding to the program, Dr. Paul Pang of Federation University, Australia, delivered an invited talk on Information Security, sharing valuable industry insights on safeguarding digital systems. The day concluded with a cultural program and dinner at Sir M V Hall, where attendees enjoyed networking and community engagement.

On November 7th Day 2 of ICRAIS-2024 featured an influential talk by Dr. Gang Li, Professor at Deakin University, who presented on Strategic Suppression of Cyber Propaganda: A Game Theory Approach, deepening discussions on cyber security and data protection strategies. The conference proceeded with further paper presentations, both in-person and online, where innovative research on sustainable IT and emerging technologies was showcased.

The valedictory session marked the conclusion of ICRAIS-2024, with Group Captain Pola Aanand Naidu, Director at the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre, delivering closing remarks. His speech emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing sustainable IT solutions and underscored the role of global partnerships in addressing the pressing challenges faced by the IT sector today.

The ICRAIS-2024 organizers extend their gratitude to all participants, presenters, and attendees for making the event a grand success. The conference not only highlighted the strides being made in IT research but also provided a valuable platform for fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange.