ICSI announces Global Governance Conference at its 5th International Conference in Mauritius

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India inaugurated its 5th International Conference 2026 in Mauritius on 3 August 2026, in the august presence of the Chief Guest, Dr the Hon Mrs Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Republic of Mauritius, and Guest of Honour, Mr Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India, Port Louis, Mauritius.

Organised on the theme Strengthening Governance in VUCA World, the three-day Conference will conclude with a Study Tour of the Ministry of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Government of Mauritius, on 5 August 2026

Emphasizing the complexities shaped by global power shifts, Dr the Hon Mrs Jyoti Jeetun said,

“Growth without resilience is fragile. In today’s world, where geopolitics shapes market access and regulatory demands, boards must evolve from compliance to adaptive strategies that position the Company Secretary as a crucial boardroom advisor. This conference reaffirms our dedication to institutional cooperation and strengthening our collective international voice to build sustainable, long-term value”.

Highlighting the shared history, kinship, and culture of India and Mauritius, Mr. Anurag Srivastava said,

“At this pivotal moment, Company Secretaries act as strategic enablers of investment and cross-border commerce. By strengthening transparency and accountability, they build the governance architecture required to translate our shared ambitions into tangible economic growth.”

Special Session on Mauritius IFC by Mrs. Dovinassy Pillay Naiken, Acting Director, Financial Services Unit, Ministry of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, provided an understanding of the robust regulatory framework of Mauritius, strengthening the India – Africa corridor.

Distinguished speakers from India and Mauritius deliberated on the following thought-provoking sessions spanning the first two days of the Conference:

· Geopolitics and Risk Oversight in Boardrooms

· Sustainability for Inclusive Growth

· India–Mauritius Partnership: A Strategic Gateway to Africa

· The Registrar Office of Mauritius: A Pillar of Corporate Governance, Business Facilitation and Economic Development

· Responsible AI for Future-Ready Institutions

· Stewardship and Value Creation

· Reimagining Shareholder Participation and Engagement

The ICSI also announced its Global Governance Conference, scheduled for 8–9 January 2027 in Mumbai, India. As a global assembly of eminent dignitaries, government officials, professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and regulators, the conference is set to chart the course for responsible business worldwide.

Reflecting on the conference theme, CS Pawan G Chandak, President, the ICSI, said,