IGCI’s 4th Artistic Gymnastics Meet Soars to New Heights

Bangalore, January 29, 2024 – IGCI’s 4th Artistic Gymnastics Invitational drew over 150 female gymnasts from various cities, aiming to revolutionize gymnastics competition through innovation, inclusivity, and a focus on individual progress. Organized by Coach Harish Parab, owner of The Gymnast, Mumbai a high-performance coach from Maharashtra, and Ms. Vivienne V, owner of RnR Fit Gymnastics Academy in Bengaluru, the meet took place at the academy on January 27th & 28th, 2024, from 8 am to 4 pm on both days. Gymnasts as young as 7 years old, hailing from over 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa, Faridabad, and Delhi, participated across 8 levels. The event received support from Tata Soulfull, Chrysalis High, Ashley Furniture, Acceltrade, Nutrifymydiet, and Machas Bakery.

Winners across the events:

● Category A Team Champions: RnR Fit Gymnastics, Bengaluru; Champions Gymnastics Center, Chennai; Art Corner Gymnastics, Bengaluru.

● Category B Team Champions: RnR Fit Gymnastics Academy, Bengaluru; PTKS Gymkhana, Mumbai; Art Corner Gymnastics, Bengaluru.

● Category C Individual Winners: PTKS Mumbai; Art Corner Gymnastics, Bengaluru; RnR Fit Gymnastics, Bengaluru.

Speaking about the event, the parent of Larkan McGregor, a Category B participant aged 10, said, “I wanted to let you know how absolutely enjoyable the meet was. It was run very efficiently, and the live stream was easy for our families all the way in the US to watch. The professionalism of the judges and staff was impeccable. We honestly felt like we were at an event in the US that we have attended before.”

Ms. Vivienne Vidyasagar, Owner/Director of RnR Fit, expressed the motivation behind invitational meets in gymnastics, stating, “Cultivating a passion for gymnastics and witnessing the incredible talents on display at each invitational meet fills us with pride. RnR Fit is dedicated to fostering a community where gymnasts of all ages can thrive and showcase their skills. The record-breaking participation in our fourth invitational meet in Bangalore reflects the growing enthusiasm for gymnastics in the city. We are committed to providing a platform for budding gymnasts to shine and contribute to the vibrant gymnastics landscape in India and beyond.”