Bengaluru, India, September 25, 2024: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is proud to announce that it has been selected for the highly esteemed International Green University Award 2024. Receiving the award for the second consecutive year highlights IIIT-B’s holistic approach to sustainable practices, aligning with UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership.

The International Green University Award 2024 honors educational institutions that demonstrate outstanding efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and instilling eco-conscious values in students. IIIT-Bangalore’s initiatives, which have significantly contributed to reducing the institution’s carbon footprint, promoting sustainability, and raising environmental awareness, were instrumental in securing this award.

The award was officially presented on September 24, 2024, at the 8th NYC Green School Conference held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future in New York. Mr. Jagdish Patil, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of IIIT-Bangalore, received the award on behalf of the institute.

The jury of the International Green University Award 2024 praised IIIT-Bangalore’s dedication and commitment to fostering a sustainable learning environment and inspiring future generations to become responsible stewards of the planet.