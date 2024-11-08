IIMB’s PGPEM celebrates Silver Jubilee with Drishti 2024 Summit

6 November, 2024, Bengaluru: Drishti 2024, the two-day flagship event organized by the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) cohort of IIM Bangalore, will be held on 9 and 10 November at IIMB. Commemorating 25 years of the programme, the annual business and cultural summit will bring together students, executives, key stakeholders, leaders and visionaries from a variety of industries for deliberations on emerging areas of business growth, execution and endurance. The theme for this year’s edition is, ‘Insights to Impact: Shaping Business Strategies for Tomorrow’.

The theme of this year’s annual summit encourages B-school students to bridge theory and practice by applying academic concepts to real-world business scenarios. With the mission to enhance the relevance and impact of their MBA experience, the premier summit will also offer valuable insights and practical knowledge, making it a compelling opportunity for students and executives looking to drive strategic outcomes.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of workshops, case competitions, speaker sessions, and panel discussions. Key highlights include skill development workshops such as “Take a Seat – Marketing and Strategy”, “Gen AI Workshop”, “Mastering Data Storytelling with BI”, “Crack your MBA job”, and more.

The ‘Winds of Change’ talk show will feature distinguished speakers– IAS Officer and Paralympic medalist Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, and Indian Navy veteran Aishwarya Boddapati, current Vice President and Control Management Manager at Wells Fargo. Their narratives will explore their personal career journeys; navigating diverse professional landscapes and building impactful careers that transcend conventional boundaries.

The key note address will be delivered by Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group.

The summit will also feature an insightful HR panel discussion with industry leaders including Mandira Roy Choudhury, CHRO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, and Rohith Hariharan, Employer Branding Expert, Ather Energy. The ‘Insights to Impact’ panel will showcase thought leaders such as Sudip Paul, MD, Accenture India, and Vineet Shukla, CTO, Mahindra Teqo, who will share their perspectives on shaping tomorrow’s business strategies.

The event will conclude with a grand Pro Night performance by renowned singer Papon and his band, known for their soulful renditions across Bollywood and folk music genre.