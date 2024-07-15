New Delhi, 15th July 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has announced a multi-year partnership to launch a suite of executive education programs in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning, among others. This partnership aims to extend the academic rigour and excellence of IISc’s education to individual learners, shaping the workforce of the future.

These programs are specially designed to provide learners with the modern skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. This unique blend of academic and practical knowledge will empower learners to excel in their respective fields. This comprehensive approach not only enhances the professional capabilities of the learners but also fosters a deep understanding of advanced technologies.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, expressed that TimesPro is honoured to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, an institution renowned for its research and innovation that has played a crucial role in advancing science and engineering in India. He highlighted that participants in these programmes will gain substantial knowledge and insights from the distinguished faculty, which they can utilise in their respective fields.

The programme will be conducted by faculty members from IISc, who bring extensive academic and research expertise, alongside industry experts providing practical insights and real-world applications. This approach aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation. The curriculum is cutting-edge, incorporating real-world case studies, simulations, and interactive learning experiences.

It will be delivered through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. Additionally, learners will benefit from immersion sessions at the institute, offering valuable insights through faculty interaction and networking opportunities with peers from various industry sectors.