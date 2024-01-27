IISc Signs MoU with Wipro GE Healthcare to Advance MedTech Innovation

Bengaluru 27th Jan, 2024: Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), India’s premier research institution, for a pioneering alliance to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India. This collaboration aims to take a comprehensive approach in solving the care gap by addressing the full lifecycle that includes co-developing solutions, validating the technologies, and manufacturing them locally to bring them to the market. With the impending commencement of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital & IISc Medical School, this strategic collaboration will enable translation of technologies from bench to bedside.

According to World Health Organisation Report 2018, “Globally, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) accounted for 71% of total deaths. In India, NCDs were estimated to account for 63% of all deaths, and cancer was one of the leading causes (9%).”[1] This industry-academia collaboration aims to advance indigenous innovation and manufacturing of MedTech products that meets the needs of both global and local patients suffering from NCDs including cancer, cardiology, and neurology in line with the agenda of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The collaboration will entail co-development initiatives in the areas of basic and applied science, systems engineering, product & software development, consultancy, publications, academic studies, internships, fellowships, and training. IISc and GE HealthCare will constitute a joint working committee, comprising representatives from both sides, for research around product and solution development.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said, “We see a tremendous need for innovative R&D that can improve outcomes in patients with NCD. The collaboration will emphasise combining science and engineering with translational & clinical research to epitomize “bench-to-bedside” innovation. GE HealthCare is the right partner for us in this initiative, given their leadership and strong footprint in India for R&D and manufacturing. We are confident that together, we can accelerate India’s position as a global force for healthcare for the world.” Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare and President & CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia, said, “India today is at an inflection point, with a potential to become the hub for the world. IISc is a premier educational institute engaged in technical education, basic and applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial consultancy and GE HealthCare is a world leader in MedTech with strategic R&D and manufacturing footprint in India. This is a strategic collaboration that combines the strengths, capabilities, and local infrastructure of both entities. Our aim together is to invest in technologies of the future that can revolutionize the care paradigm – with more precise, connected, and compassionate care to patients in India and worldwide.”

The collaboration aligns with the Indian Government’s emphasis on fostering local Research and Development (R&D) and Manufacturing in the MedTech sector, necessitating Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to further drive technology development. Collaborative efforts by both the entities will be deployed for product development and clinical research, improving indigenization of manufacturing and academic activities to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem.