IIT Roorkee and Jaro Education Partner to Offer a Cutting-Edge Programme in Data Science and AI

Roorkee, August 29, 2024: IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Jaro Education, a pioneering institution in upskilling and a leader in the online higher education space, is delighted to announce the launch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI. This executive programme, offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Roorkee is meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing both theoretical foundations and practical applications in these two programmes. The curriculum is continuously updated to include recent industry developments, such as Generative AI, ensuring participants are well-versed with the latest advancements.

The programme covers fundamental concepts, techniques, and real-world applications of data science and AI. Participants will gain hands-on experience with essential software tools and technologies, including Python, R, SQL, NoSQL, and cloud analytics.

Live interactive sessions are conducted online by esteemed IIT Roorkee faculty. The programme also includes two optional campus immersions, providing participants with an engaging and immersive learning experience.

The curriculum addresses the needs of various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Participants will learn to apply data science and AI in real-world business contexts, enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions.

Through this comprehensive programme, participants will gain clarity and hands-on experience in data science and AI concepts, master the analytics workflow, including data management, model building, and result reporting, handle and process big data efficiently, understand the applications of data science and AI in various real-world contexts, develop proficiency in in-demand software technologies and tools.

The programme is designed for managers looking to integrate data science and AI into their business strategies and professionals aiming to enhance their career prospects in the rapidly growing fields of data science and AI.

The integration of data science and AI has opened numerous career opportunities across various industries. Professionals can pursue roles such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Specialist, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, and AI Research Scientist. The programme prepares participants to excel in these roles and contribute to the technological advancements in their respective fields.

The curriculum is divided into several modules, each focusing on different aspects of data science and AI including Conceptual and Technical Foundations, Data Mining and Machine Learning, Analytics using NLP, Time Series, and Networks, Data-Driven Web Products and Data-Driven Business Decisions.

The programme emphasizes hands-on learning, with participants engaging in real-world applications through datasets, software tools, and case studies. A capstone project allows participants to apply their knowledge to a comprehensive data science project, enhancing their practical skills and problem-solving abilities.

Participants have the opportunity to attend two optional campus immersions at IIT Roorkee. These immersions provide in-depth learning experiences, including interactive sessions, case studies, hackathons, and networking opportunities with faculty and peers.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and preferably have one year of work experience. The selection process involves submission of personal details, educational qualifications, a resume, and a statement of purpose. The program duration is of 6-8 months.