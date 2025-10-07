IMEC, Italy and India: a corridor linking the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific

Rome, October 7, 2025 – The Indo-Mediterranean Corridor has returned to the centre of political and business debate. In the heart of Rome, senior Italian and Indian officials, maritime industry leaders and diplomats gathered to discuss the prospects of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Launched at the G20 in New Delhi in 2023, the initiative has emerged as a central pillar of global connectivity, where trade, security and diplomacy intersect.

Today’s meeting was part of the Indo-Mediterranean Dialogues, a new series organised by the Chief Representative Office of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Italy. The dialogues continue the Indo-Mediterranean Initiative launched at the Ara Pacis in Rome last year, and are designed to foster long-term engagement between Europe, India and the wider Mediterranean.

Strategic context

Geopolitics underlines IMEC’s urgency. Donald Trump’s recent proposal to end the war in Gaza has revived attention on the corridor, which, after crossing Saudi Arabia, is set to reach the Israeli port of Haifa. Its success would not only strengthen Middle Eastern stability but also enhance trade resilience between Asia and Europe.

Another key development comes on 1 October, when the India–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) enters into force. The deal foresees $100bn of investment in India over the next 15 years, in exchange for tariff reductions on nearly 98 per cent of goods. Switzerland, the largest economy and most populous country in EFTA, borders Italy and requires dedicated port infrastructure for its trade links with India. This widens the focus beyond Trieste and ties Italy’s role not only to IMEC but also to other Indian trade corridors.

Italy and India, a strategic partnership

Rome and New Delhi have deepened their bilateral cooperation. The Italian Senate has recently ratified the Italy–India defence agreement, a further step in the strategic partnership launched with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to New Delhi in March 2023. Meloni has pushed for broader EU engagement, seeing the long-negotiated EU–India free trade agreement as a critical step to reinforce IMEC and sustain growth on both sides.

“IMEC is an element in which we must have confidence,” said Senator Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata, stressing that for Italy, “historically at the centre of global connectivity dynamics,” the corridor can become a foundation for stability and peace. He also underlined the role of the EU–India FTA as a facilitator.

Ports and the Blue Economy

The corridor is not a single rail link but an integrated network of ports, railways and maritime routes connected to the Suez Canal. Italy enjoys a natural advantage here. “No country in the Mediterranean has as many international ports as Italy,” noted Ambassador Francesco Talò, calling for collective action to shape how the country presents itself abroad. He pointed to the expected doubling of trade with India as evidence that “there will be room for everyone”, within the EU’s Team Europe framework. “The Mediterranean, with Italy at its centre, connects the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific, the two largest water basins in the world,” he added.

From an industry perspective, Assarmatori president Stefano Messina described IMEC as “one of the building blocks” of the Blue Economy, crediting the Meloni government for recognising its significance. But he also called for institutional support: “We do not need investment aid, but rather streamlining and facilitation from the authorities.”

Partners and outlook

Senator Matteo Gelmetti described India as “a reliable and strategic partner with which Italy and Europe can begin a common path”, suggesting a continuous dialogue on dual-use cooperation.

From India, Sanjay Pulipaka emphasised that “corridors are relationships”, extending beyond trade into political and human dimensions.

Paolo Formentini, vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Italian Chamber of Deputies and author of a parliamentary study on the Indo-Pacific, stressed the “collective commitment to keeping global trade free”, adding that “defending democracies is the challenge of our time”.

A broader strategic frame

IMEC sits at the intersection of several initiatives: the EU’s Global Gateway, Italy’s Mattei Plan, and the Italy–India strategic action plan for 2025–2029. Despite obstacles — Middle Eastern instability, the long timelines of Saudi infrastructure, governance gaps — it remains one of the most concrete instruments to revitalise Indo-Mediterranean trade.

Trieste, seen as IMEC’s natural gateway port into Europe, could soon host a ministerial forum dedicated to the project. But the focus is widening: the EFTA–TEPA deal and Switzerland’s reliance on Italian ports show how Rome can leverage its Mediterranean position not only for IMEC but also for other Indian trade corridors.

What emerges is that IMEC is more than an economic route. It is a geopolitical lever — a way to strengthen an alliance of democracies. In the words of Amartya Sen, democracy’s seeds can sprout in many corners of the world. Today, India and Europe have the chance to cultivate them together through trade, connectivity and shared strategic interests.