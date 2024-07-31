Ahmedabad, July 31, 2024:

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN‑SPACe) today released an Announcement of Opportunity for making available Indian Orbital Resources to the Non-Government Entities (AO). Through this AO, Indian ITU Filing at 89E, which is in coordination stage, will be made available to one selected applicant.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “This Announcement of Opportunity is a game-changing opportunity for NGEs to participate in the global space economy and establish a world-class communication satellite system. This initiative underscores the Government of India’s commitment to empower talented Indian NGEs with the resources and support they need to succeed and contribute to India’s journey to leadership in the global space economy.”

This AO aims to identify an applicant with Indian management & control and having the requisite technical and financial capabilities to own, establish and operate a GSO satellite at 89E for providing communication services.

The last date for submission of the application is September 15, 2024. The AO document can be viewed and downloaded from IN-SPACe digital platform for making the application to IN-SPACe.