Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh’s First and Indian Army’s Largest 3D-Printed Building

Telangana’s Simpliforge Creations and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Hyderabad along with Military Engineer Services (MES) team up for this innovative project

National, October 8, 2024: The Indian Army has proudly inaugurated Madhya Pradesh’s first 3D printed building, which is constructed for Jawans at Morar Cantonment. This innovative project, carried out by the Military Engineer Services (MES) in partnership with Simpliforge Creations and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Hyderabad, signifies a major leap forward in military infrastructure. The barrack was officially inaugurated by Major General KTG Krishnan, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division, highlighting the Army’s commitment to technological advancement as part of the “Year of Technology Absorption 2024”

This state-of-the-art barrack addresses the crucial need for efficient housing solutions for troops in remote and challenging terrain. By utilizing advanced construction methods, the initiative aims to expedite the housing process while ensuring quality accommodation for the Jawans.

In his address at the inauguration, the General Officer underscored the importance of this project for enhancing the Army’s operational capabilities. “The introduction of this 3D printed barrack marks a significant achievement for our forces, particularly in areas where traditionally constructions may not be feasible. This technology enables us to respond quickly to housing requirements. The collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, Military Engineer Services, and Simpliforge Creations has been pivotal in making this vision a reality. As we celebrate 2024 as the Year of Technology Absorption, we are committed to furthering the integration of such ground-breaking solutions in our operations

With this milestone, the Indian Army is set to expand the application of advanced construction techniques, further improving housing and infrastructure for its personnel. This development establishes a new benchmark for innovation in military constructions. The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior military officials, marking a significant advancement in the Army’s modernisation journey.